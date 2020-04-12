Minnesota has 194 new COVID-19 cases as of Sunday

The state of Minnesota added 194 positive COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the state total to 1,621. Six additional deaths were reported, bringing the total to 70 in Minnesota.
As of Sunday, 157 cases are hospitalized, 74 in ICU. A total of 361 cases have required hospitalization. Patients no longer requiring isolation are 842.
Wilkin County's total remains at 7 confirmed COVID-19 cases and one death. Ottertail County has four cases and Clay County has 40. Traverse County has two cases.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's stay at home order was extended to May 4.
