For the continued safety of our staff and visitors, the Minnesota Historical Society will keep its historic sites, museums and library closed and cancel all in-person events, field trips and rentals through June 30. This is in response to ongoing concerns over maintaining recommended social distancing practices in our public locations.
MNHS will also furlough 274 staff starting May 1 through June 30. This represents just under half of the MNHS workforce, with public-facing and part-time staff members being most affected. All staff will be paid through the end of April. These actions will address strains on the MNHS operating budget as a result of ongoing closures. MNHS has earlier instituted hiring and spending freezes. MNHS is taking these short-term steps in order to responsibly manage the state’s investments in history programs and facilities.
In May and June, MNHS staff who can work from home will continue to do so, and critical staff will continue to ensure the security of historic sites and resources. MNHS is closely monitoring developments related to COVID-19. As MNHS plans scenarios for reopening, we are following recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Health and working to ensure the safety and welfare of our guests and workforce.
For more information, visit our website at mnhs.org/covid-19.
