Minnesota joins regional pact for reopening economies

Minnesota has joined a regional partnership with six other states to reopen their economy as a coordinated, collective action amid the coronavirus outbreak.
“The purpose of it is governors have been sharing very extensively best practices, ideas, things that worked and didn’t work. And also talked about common borders and understanding that the virus does not respect a border and certainly doesn’t respect political differences,” Gov. Tim Walz said during a briefing.
Walz announced Thursday, April, 16 that Minnesota is joining the pact along with governors Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan), Mike DeWine (R-Ohio), Tony Evers (D-Wisconsin), JB Pritzker (D-Illinois), Eric Holcomb (R-Indiana) and Andy Beshear (D-Kentucky). All of the seven states have stay-at-home orders, but their neighbors Iowa and the Dakotas do not.
“We are doing everything we can to protect the people of our states and slow the spread of COVID-19, and we are eager to work together to mitigate the economic crisis this virus has caused in our region. Here in the Midwest, we are bound by our commitment to our people and the community. We recognize that our economies are all reliant on each other, and we must work together to safely reopen them so hardworking people can get back to work and businesses can get back on their feet,” a joint statement from the governors stated.
This response mirrors East and West coast states who have formed their own regional pacts to work together on how to reopen the economy with a coordinated and strategic approach to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Governors of all three regions hammered the notion that their decision will be driven by facts, science and advice from experts.
“Our number one priority when analyzing when best to reopen our economy is the health and safety of our citizens. We will make decisions based on facts, science and recommendations from experts in health care, business, labor and education,” Midwest regional governors stated.
Midwest governors are closely examining four factors that will guide their decision when determining to reopen their state’s economy:
• Sustained control of the rate of new infections and hospitalizations.
• Enhanced ability to test and trace the virus.
• Sufficient health care capacity.
• Best practices for social distancing in the workplace.
“Those will not look the same in every state and we will not move in lockstep, but we will talk about and share those practices back and forth as we implement them. I’m excited about this. I think it shows the sense of protecting Minnesotans but also our responsibility of protecting fellow Americans,” Walz said.
Walk added that he believes that those guiding principles mesh well with the federal three-step guidelines. Those federal guidelines can be read here: https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/6840739/Guidelines-PDF.pdf.
The governor additionally signed an executive order on Friday that would allow Minnesota golf course to open, along with other outdoor activities starting at 5 a.m. Saturday, April 18.
The executive order, according to a news release, “allows Minnesotans to engage in a range of activities, including golfing, boating, fishing, hunting, and hiking, as long as they follow new outdoor recreation guidelines. These guidelines include maintaining 6-foot social distancing, avoiding crowded areas and staying close to home.”
Facilities that may remain open or reopen include golf courses and driving ranges, bait shops, shooting ranges, game farms public and private parks and trails, boating, marina series, dock installation and boat/off-highway vehicle sales.
Campground, outdoor recreational equipment stores, recreation equipment rental, charter boats, launches and guided fishing remain closed.
As of Friday, April 17, Wilkin County remains at five active cases and two COVID-19 related deaths. Otter Tail remains at four cases and zero deaths. Clay County has a total of 44 cases and two COVID-19 related death.
Minnesota has a total of 2,071 positive cases with 1,066 no longer needing isolation and 111 total deaths, up 17 deaths from Thursday. As of Friday, there are 223 patients needing hospitalization and 106 requiring intensive critical care. Of those confirmed, 51 percent are female and 49 percent male.
