Minnesota launches vaccine incentives

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz unveiled the “Your Shot to Summer” campaign Thursday, May 27, in an effort to vaccinate 70 percent of Minnesotans aged 16 and older by July.
Minnesota residents who get their first shot between May 27 and June 30 will be able to choose their own reward from a list of options that include anything from a fishing license to state fair tickets.
“Summer is here, vaccines are working, and we are still going full steam ahead finding ways to keep our communities safe,” Walz said. “We’ve had great success in our state so far with more than 2.5 million Minnesotans fully vaccinated, and we want to build on that success and get the broad community protection needed for everyone to have the fun, safe summer they want.”
The rewards for getting vaccinated within the timeframe include:
- Great Lakes Aquarium pass, valid until July 1, 2023
- Mall of America Nickelodeon Universe pass, valid until Sept. 1, 2021
- Minnesota fishing license, valid through February 2022
- Minnesota State Parks pass, valid for one year
- Minnesota Zoo admission, valid through Sept. 8, 2021
- Northwoods Baseball League ticket, valid through 2021 season
- State Fair tickets, valid for 2021
- Valleyfair Single-Day admission, valid through 2021 season
- $25 Visa card
The first 100,000 Minnesotans aged 12 and older who receive their vaccine within the above time frame can choose their reward at mn.gov/covid19/summer. Rewards will be fulfilled throughout the month of June and the first two weeks of July, according to a release.
“We are all so excited to get back to a summer filled with all of the people, places and activities we love and have missed so much,” Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said.
Currently, 63.9 percent of individuals 16 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine in the state. Wilkin County vaccination numbers are increasing, but still remain lower than state, with 52.5 percent of residents having received one dose.
Wilkin County has successfully vaccinated 84 percent of people aged 65 and older, but is lagging in vaccination rates for younger individuals aged 16-49. The 12-15 age group has the lowest vaccination rate (6 percent), since they only recently were permitted to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Only 18 percent of youth aged 16-17 have received at least one dose in the county and 32 percent of people aged 18-49 have received their first dose.
Wilkin County Public Health is asking residents who received their shot in another state or from Veterans Affairs to contact public health with their vaccine information.
“Wilkin County residents may call Wilkin County Public Health at 218-643-7122. Please provide your name, birth date, address, phone number, type of Covid-19 vaccine you received (including lot number) and date or dates of doses. This information is found on your COVID-19 vaccination card,” according to public health.
