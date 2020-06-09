Minnesota loosens restrictions on businesses and sports

Restaurants, bars, gyms and entertainment venues can reopen with limitations Wednesday, June 10 as Minnesota moves into its phase III of gradually turning the dial during the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Tim Walz made the announcement last week at the advice of public health experts and amid indicators that the spread of COVID-19 has “plateaued” in Minnesota. He said that COVID-19 is present and that “we gotta live with it.”
Businesses are being allowed to reopen with limited occupancy rates, with an overall maximum of 250. All businesses are being required to develop and implement a COVID-19 Preparedness Plan by Monday, June 29.
Indoor restaurants and bars, churches and hair salons can serve up to 50 percent of their capacity. Fitness centers, bowling alleys and movie theatres can serve only 25 percent of their capacity as they open for the first time since the first stay-at-home order went into effect on March 18. All businesses require social distancing for customers and workers.
The official guidance for businesses can be found at the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s (DEED) Stay Safe Plan website.
The risk of transmitting and contracting COVID-19 increases when people are within 6 feet for 10 minutes or more, so businesses must provide the framework to maintain social distancing for workers and customers, Steve Grove, commissioner of DEED said.
“As more businesses begin to reopen and Minnesotans return to more activities we enjoy, we know the risks of possible COVID-19 transmission also increase. It is more important than ever that all Minnesotans do their part to protect themselves and others, and help our state’s businesses remain open by wearing masks, staying six feet apart, and staying home if you feel sick,” Grove said.
In addition to businesses reopening, Minnesota has also turned the dial to allow for more activities and sports to move forward.
Monday, June 1 was the first day that practices were being allowed to take place. On Wednesday, June 10, games and competitions for low-risk sports are allowed. State officials are continuing to evaluate safely reopening other sporting events.
Low-risk supports include running events, biking and golfing; medium-risk sports are considered baseball, basketball and soccer; and high-risk sports are considered wrestling, football and karate, for example.
For official guidance on organized sports, information can be found at the state’s Stay Safe website.
As of Monday, June 8, Wilkin County holds at 11 cases, none of which are active, and three COVID-19 related deaths. Otter Tail County has 77 cases and one death, Clay County has 469 cases and 30 deaths, and Traverse County has five cases and no deaths as of Monday.
Minnesota totals at 28,224 positive cases on Monday with 1,197 COVID-19 related deaths. Of the total positive cases, 23,657 individuals no longer require isolation, that number includes the number of deaths.
The state has completed 354,226 COVID-19 tests as of Monday. There have been 3,401 individuals who have required hospitalization, 452 are currently hospitalized and 198 are in critical care.
