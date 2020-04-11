Minnesota now has more than 1,200 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Minnesota's confirmed COVID-19 cases are at 1,247 as of Saturday, April 11. The state has a total of 64 related deaths. The number of patients no longer needing isolation are 793.
Wilkin County now has 7 confirmed cases and one death. Ottertail County has four cases, and Clay County has 20 cases. Data is updated at 11 a.m. for information up to 4 p.m. the previous day.
Total approximate number of completed tests: 35,404
- Total approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 9,292
- Total approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 26,112
Total cases requiring hospitalization: 340
- Hospitalized as of today: 145
- Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 69
The daily situation report can be found here: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/situation.html#ccf1/. It also provides information on long term facilities with COVID-19 cases.
Visit the state's COVID19 dashboard for additional data: https://mndps.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/f28f84968c1148129932c3bebb1d3a1a/.
