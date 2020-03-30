Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) updated the state's case information Monday, March 30 – reporting a new total of 576 confirmed cases, 18,822 completed tests, 10 deaths and 92 requiring hospitalization. 

Of those 92 hospitalized cases, 56 individuals are hospitalized as of today and 24 of those are in critical care. 

Approximately 7,498 of those Minnesotans tested were completed from the MDH's public health and the remaining 10,874 were completed by external laboratories. 

County Cases

Anoka 22

Beltrami 3

Benton 1

Big Stone 1

Blue Earth 9

Carver 10

Cass 1

Chisago 3

Clay 4

Clearwater 2

Cottonwood 1

Dakota 46

Dodge 8

Douglas 1

Faribault 1

Fillmore 7

Goodhue 3

Hennepin 190

Isanti 2

Itasca 1

Jackson 1

Kandiyohi 1

Lac qui Parle 1

Le Sueur 13

Lincoln 1

Mahnomen 1

Martin 23

Meeker 1

Mower 12

Nicollet 3

Olmsted 51

Otter Tail 1

Ramsey 50

Renville 1

Rice 3

Scott 10

Sherburne 7

Sibley 1

St. Louis 12

Stearns 5

Steele 6

Wabasha 6

Waseca 3

Washington 34

Watonwan 1

Wilkin 1

Winona 5

Wright 6

