Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) updated the state's case information Monday, March 30 – reporting a new total of 576 confirmed cases, 18,822 completed tests, 10 deaths and 92 requiring hospitalization.
Of those 92 hospitalized cases, 56 individuals are hospitalized as of today and 24 of those are in critical care.
Approximately 7,498 of those Minnesotans tested were completed from the MDH's public health and the remaining 10,874 were completed by external laboratories.
County Cases
Anoka 22
Beltrami 3
Benton 1
Big Stone 1
Blue Earth 9
Carver 10
Cass 1
Chisago 3
Clay 4
Clearwater 2
Cottonwood 1
Dakota 46
Dodge 8
Douglas 1
Faribault 1
Fillmore 7
Goodhue 3
Hennepin 190
Isanti 2
Itasca 1
Jackson 1
Kandiyohi 1
Lac qui Parle 1
Le Sueur 13
Lincoln 1
Mahnomen 1
Martin 23
Meeker 1
Mower 12
Nicollet 3
Olmsted 51
Otter Tail 1
Ramsey 50
Renville 1
Rice 3
Scott 10
Sherburne 7
Sibley 1
St. Louis 12
Stearns 5
Steele 6
Wabasha 6
Waseca 3
Washington 34
Watonwan 1
Wilkin 1
Winona 5
Wright 6
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.