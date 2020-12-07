Minnesota quarantine period reduced for some

Minnesota is altering quarantine guidelines per the CDC’s recommendation, state Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Monday, Dec. 7. The quarantine period had previously been set at 14 days because the virus can take up to two weeks to develop, according to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).
However, in an effort to increase compliance, the CDC is recommending only 10 days of quarantine under certain criteria.
Malcolm said people are more likely to follow through with the guidelines if it is a shorter period of time, and the risk of developing COVID-19 toward the end of a 14-day period is significantly lower than the risk of developing the virus in the few days after a possible exposure.
“Evidence indicates the risk of a person becoming infected and passing along that infection is highest in the early days of the quarantine, and much lower in the last few days of the 14-day period,” Malcolm said. “CDC determined there is a public health benefit to offering shorter quarantine options that boost compliance and do not significantly increase risk. After reviewing the available information, we agreed with that conclusion and adopted their new guidance.”
Shortening quarantine to 10 days may be considered if:
- You have not tested positive for COVID-19, you don’t have symptoms, and you will continue to watch out for possible symptoms through day 14.
- You will continue to mask, maintain at least 6 feet of distance from others, and follow other prevention guidance.
- You will isolate and get tested as soon as possible if you develop any symptoms of COVID-19.
The full 14-day quarantine is still recommended if:
- You have a household exposure.
- You are in a congregate living situation, including a long-term care facility, correctional facility, homeless shelter or other setting.
- You work in health care settings, correctional facilities or shelters.
Wilkin County, Minnesota, had a total of 478 COVID-19 cases as of Monday. No new deaths in the county have been reported. Wilkin County cases increased by 48 over the weekend, from Friday, Dec. 4.
In the state, case rates have moderated, Malcolm said. However, Malcolm expects numbers from Thanksgiving gatherings to begin showing this week. The state has 356,152 total cases, with 5,296 new cases reported Monday. Minnesota surpassed 4,000 deaths on Monday, totaling 4,005.
