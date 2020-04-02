Minnesota reports 742 positive COVID-19 cases, total of 18 deaths as of Thursday

Thursday Situation Update for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Minnesota.
Not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so it is not representative of the total number of people in Minnesota who have or had COVID-19.
Data is for cases that were tested and returned positive. Numbers are cumulative since Jan. 20, 2020. All data are preliminary and may change as cases are investigated.
Updated April 2, 2020 Updated daily at 11 a.m., with data current as of 4 p.m. the previous day.
Testing
Total approximate number of completed tests: 22,394
Total approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 8,580
Total approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 13,814
Minnesota Case Information
Total positive: 742
Deaths: 18
Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 373
Hospitalization
Total cases requiring hospitalization: 138
Hospitalized as of today: 75
Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 38
Cases by County of Residence
County of residence is confirmed during the case interview. At the time of this posting not all interviews have been completed. The data on this map may not equal the total number of reported positive cases.
County Cases
Anoka - 30
Beltrami - 4
Benton - 1
Big Stone - 1
Blue Earth10Brown2Carlton3Carver10Cass1Chisago3Clay8Clearwater2Cottonwood5Crow Wing2Dakota52Dodge10Douglas1Faribault2Fillmore9Freeborn5Goodhue4Hennepin235Isanti2Itasca2Jackson1Kandiyohi2Koochiching1Lac qui Parle1Le Sueur18Lincoln1Lyon3Mahnomen1Martin29Meeker1Mower15Nicollet3Olmsted66Otter Tail1Ramsey67Renville2Rice3Scott10Sherburne8Sibley1St. Louis13Stearns5Steele6Traverse2Wabasha6Waseca3Washington46Watonwan3Wilkin1Winona11Wright7Yellow Medicine1
