Minnesota reports 8 new COVID-related deaths Saturday, 924 new positive cases
Minnesota's Dept. of Health reported eight new COVID-19 related deaths Saturday, Aug. 8 and 924 new cases. The state has had a total of 60,101 confirmed cases. The number of positive tests among health care workers is 6,763 total. The state has had 1,648 COVID-19 related deaths in all, with 1,245 among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities. Forty-one cases are listed as probable COVID-19 deaths, which is listed on the death certificate but a positive test was not documented for the person.

Wilkin County has had 34 confirmed cases total and three deaths. Numbers for surrounding counties are: Clay County has had 779 confirmed cases, Becker County has had 152, Otter Tail County has had 193, and Traverse County has had 10 confirmed cases. Stearns County is the state's hotspot with 2,886 positive cases total.

The approximate number of completed tests in the state is 1,138,595, of 921,397 people. 

The total cases hospitalized is 5,506, and as of Saturday, there are 309 hospitalized. There are also 154 in ICU as of today.

The majority of confirmed cases in Minnesota, 14,107, are in people between the ages of 20-29, with 11,019 cases in people ages 30-39, and 8,675 cases are in people ages 40-49. In the age 50-59 demographic, there have been 7,739 confirmed cases, and in youth, ages 6-19, there have been 7,186 cases. There have been 4,564 cases in ages 60-69, 2,444 cases in ages 70-79, 2,444 cases, in ages 80-89, 1,950 cases and 56 cases in ages 100 and older, according to the department of health's COVID-19 website, https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/situation.html#map1.

 County of residence data table including deaths:

CountyCasesDeaths
Aitkin401
Anoka3,618114
Becker1521
Beltrami2230
Benton3203
Big Stone220
Blue Earth9115
Brown882
Carlton1350
Carver8413
Cass692
Chippewa1031
Chisago1991
Clay77940
Clearwater140
Cook30
Cottonwood1770
Crow Wing23214
Dakota4,334104
Dodge1260
Douglas1391
Faribault870
Fillmore640
Freeborn3591
Goodhue1929
Grant533
Hennepin19,057831
Houston390
Hubbard330
Isanti1230
Itasca13812
Jackson810
Kanabec341
Kandiyohi6891
Kittson30
Koochiching773
Lac qui Parle70
Lake200
Lake of the Woods20
Le Sueur2171
Lincoln570
Lyon4263
McLeod1730
Mahnomen261
Marshall300
Martin2075
Meeker852
Mille Lacs713
Morrison891
Mower1,0992
Murray1221
Nicollet33313
Nobles1,7626
Norman390
Olmsted1,71823
Otter Tail1933
Pennington751
Pine1290
Pipestone1559
Polk1504
Pope460
Ramsey7,444265
Red Lake240
Redwood360
Renville635
Rice1,0298
Rock830
Roseau470
St. Louis52119
Scott1,53218
Sherburne7188
Sibley832
Stearns2,88620
Steele3451
Stevens180
Swift521
Todd4242
Traverse100
Wabasha910
Wadena260
Waseca1480
Washington2,07744
Watonwan3080
Wilkin343
Winona25916
Wright8695
Yellow Medicine520
Unknown/missing1370

