Minnesota reports 8 new COVID-related deaths Saturday, 924 new positive cases

Minnesota's Dept. of Health reported eight new COVID-19 related deaths Saturday, Aug. 8 and 924 new cases. The state has had a total of 60,101 confirmed cases. The number of positive tests among health care workers is 6,763 total. The state has had 1,648 COVID-19 related deaths in all, with 1,245 among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities. Forty-one cases are listed as probable COVID-19 deaths, which is listed on the death certificate but a positive test was not documented for the person.
Wilkin County has had 34 confirmed cases total and three deaths. Numbers for surrounding counties are: Clay County has had 779 confirmed cases, Becker County has had 152, Otter Tail County has had 193, and Traverse County has had 10 confirmed cases. Stearns County is the state's hotspot with 2,886 positive cases total.
The approximate number of completed tests in the state is 1,138,595, of 921,397 people.
The total cases hospitalized is 5,506, and as of Saturday, there are 309 hospitalized. There are also 154 in ICU as of today.
The majority of confirmed cases in Minnesota, 14,107, are in people between the ages of 20-29, with 11,019 cases in people ages 30-39, and 8,675 cases are in people ages 40-49. In the age 50-59 demographic, there have been 7,739 confirmed cases, and in youth, ages 6-19, there have been 7,186 cases. There have been 4,564 cases in ages 60-69, 2,444 cases in ages 70-79, 2,444 cases, in ages 80-89, 1,950 cases and 56 cases in ages 100 and older, according to the department of health's COVID-19 website, https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/situation.html#map1.
County of residence data table including deaths:
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Aitkin
|40
|1
|Anoka
|3,618
|114
|Becker
|152
|1
|Beltrami
|223
|0
|Benton
|320
|3
|Big Stone
|22
|0
|Blue Earth
|911
|5
|Brown
|88
|2
|Carlton
|135
|0
|Carver
|841
|3
|Cass
|69
|2
|Chippewa
|103
|1
|Chisago
|199
|1
|Clay
|779
|40
|Clearwater
|14
|0
|Cook
|3
|0
|Cottonwood
|177
|0
|Crow Wing
|232
|14
|Dakota
|4,334
|104
|Dodge
|126
|0
|Douglas
|139
|1
|Faribault
|87
|0
|Fillmore
|64
|0
|Freeborn
|359
|1
|Goodhue
|192
|9
|Grant
|53
|3
|Hennepin
|19,057
|831
|Houston
|39
|0
|Hubbard
|33
|0
|Isanti
|123
|0
|Itasca
|138
|12
|Jackson
|81
|0
|Kanabec
|34
|1
|Kandiyohi
|689
|1
|Kittson
|3
|0
|Koochiching
|77
|3
|Lac qui Parle
|7
|0
|Lake
|20
|0
|Lake of the Woods
|2
|0
|Le Sueur
|217
|1
|Lincoln
|57
|0
|Lyon
|426
|3
|McLeod
|173
|0
|Mahnomen
|26
|1
|Marshall
|30
|0
|Martin
|207
|5
|Meeker
|85
|2
|Mille Lacs
|71
|3
|Morrison
|89
|1
|Mower
|1,099
|2
|Murray
|122
|1
|Nicollet
|333
|13
|Nobles
|1,762
|6
|Norman
|39
|0
|Olmsted
|1,718
|23
|Otter Tail
|193
|3
|Pennington
|75
|1
|Pine
|129
|0
|Pipestone
|155
|9
|Polk
|150
|4
|Pope
|46
|0
|Ramsey
|7,444
|265
|Red Lake
|24
|0
|Redwood
|36
|0
|Renville
|63
|5
|Rice
|1,029
|8
|Rock
|83
|0
|Roseau
|47
|0
|St. Louis
|521
|19
|Scott
|1,532
|18
|Sherburne
|718
|8
|Sibley
|83
|2
|Stearns
|2,886
|20
|Steele
|345
|1
|Stevens
|18
|0
|Swift
|52
|1
|Todd
|424
|2
|Traverse
|10
|0
|Wabasha
|91
|0
|Wadena
|26
|0
|Waseca
|148
|0
|Washington
|2,077
|44
|Watonwan
|308
|0
|Wilkin
|34
|3
|Winona
|259
|16
|Wright
|869
|5
|Yellow Medicine
|52
|0
|Unknown/missing
|137
|0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.