Minnesota reports 287 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday

The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Minnesota increased to 287 Wednesday, March 26. It’s up from 262 Tuesday. There has been one death so far in the state from COVID-19.
The Minnesota Department of Health reports they believe there are more cases in the state than just those which are confirmed, and that the virus is circulating in communities. Officials remind citizens of the importance to follow advice on community mitigation and social distancing to help flatten the case curve.
Here are the numbers as of Wednesday morning:
• Approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 6365
• Approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 5110
• Total cases requiring hospitalization: 35
◦ Hospitalized as of Wednesday: 26
• Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 122
Number of positive COVID-19 results by county:
Anoka 7
Benton 1
Big Stone 1
Blue Earth 5
Carver 8
Cass 1
Chisago 2
Clay 3
Dakota 21
Dodge 3
Fillmore 3
Goodhue 1
Hennepin 111
Jackson 1
Lac qui Parle 1
Le Sueur 6
Martin 10
Mower 6
Nicollet 3
Olmsted 21
Ramsey 27
Renville 1
Rice 2
Scott 6
Sherburne 1
St. Louis 3
Stearns 5
Steele 5
Wabasha 3
Waseca 1
Washington 13
Winona 2
Wright 3
