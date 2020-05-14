Minnesota totals at 13,435 cases; Wilkin County continues with no new cases

As of Thursday, May 14, Wilkin County continues to hold at 11 confirmed positive cases and three COVID-19 related deaths. In Otter Tail, there are 33 cases and no deaths, in Clay County, there are 273 cases and 18 deaths, and Traverse County has three cases, no deaths.
Minnesota has a total of 13,435 confirmed positive cases, up 523 from Monday, with 9,136 no longer needing to be isolated. Of the confirmed cases, 1,605 individuals are health care workers and 116 of them have been hospitalized.
Up 25 deaths from Wednesday, the state now totals at approximately 663 deaths to date, 537 of those individuals have resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
There are currently 498 hospitalizations and 203 in critical care. A total of 1,915 Minnesotans have required hospitalization.
Minnesota has tested approximately 128,752 people for the virus. Of those tests, the Minnesota Department of Health lab has completed approximately 15,885 tests and there have been approximately 112,867 from external labs.
The Minnesota Department of Health's COVID-19 situation update website and dashboard include the total Minnesotans who have tested positive for the virus and how many are no longer required to isolate, which includes those who have died. The county information provided is limited to county, cases, deaths and care facilities exposed. As of now, they have not provided the details of recovered cases per county.
County, cases, deaths
Aitkin 2 0
Anoka 678 35
Becker 30 0
Beltrami 8 0
Benton 109 2
Big Stone 2 0
Blue Earth 71 0
Brown 10 2
Carlton 66 0
Carver 103 1
Cass 9 2
Chippewa 27 0
Chisago 25 1
Clay 273 18
Clearwater 2 0
Cook 0 0
Cottonwood 51 0
Crow Wing 24 1
Dakota 562 16
Dodge 28 0
Douglas 17 0
Faribault 9 0
Fillmore 16 1
Freeborn 52 0
Goodhue 29 0
Grant 2 0
Hennepin 4,331 441
Houston 2 0
Hubbard 0 0
Isanti 11 0
Itasca 41 2
Jackson 34 0
Kanabec 10 0
Kandiyohi 386 1
Kittson 1 0
Koochiching 3 0
Lac qui Parle 2 0
Lake 1 0
Lake of the Woods 0 0
Le Sueur 31 1
Lincoln 4 0
Lyon 22 0
McLeod 15 0
Mahnomen 5 1
Marshall 8 0
Martin 113 4
Meeker 24 0
Mille Lacs 7 1
Morrison 21 0
Mower 50 0
Murray 30 0
Nicollet 23 2
Nobles 1,319 2
Norman 11 0
Olmsted 399 9
Otter Tail 33 0
Pennington 1 0
Pine 80 0
Pipestone 9 0
Polk 55 2
Pope 5 0
Ramsey 1,167 56
Red Lake 2 0
Redwood 3 0
Renville 5 0
Rice 181 2
Rock 19 0
Roseau 1 0
St. Louis 100 12
Scott 186 1
Sherburne 130 1
Sibley 4 0
Stearns 1,609 9
Steele 85 0
Stevens 1 0
Swift 10 0
Todd 46 0
Traverse 3 0
Wabasha 16 0
Wadena 4 0
Waseca 18 0
Washington 282 18
Watonwan 32 0
Wilkin 11 3
Winona 74 15
Wright 130 1
Yellow Medicine 3 0
Unknown/missing 21 0
