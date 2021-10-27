MN becomes third in U.S. for percent fully vaccinated with boosters

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Tuesday, Oct. 26 that the state is now third in the nation for percent of residents who are fully vaccinated with booster shots.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that Minnesota had administered booster shots to 10.8 percent of fully vaccinated individuals, behind Alaska and Vermont.
“Minnesotans understand that following the science and ensuring they’re best protected against COVID-19 is how we will curb the spread of this deadly virus,” Walz said. “Today I got my booster shot to maximize my level of protection and I encourage all eligible Minnesotans to do the same. You can get your Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson booster dose from a pharmacy, clinic or provider near you.”
Individuals eligible for a booster shot are those:
65 years and older
Age 18 and older and live in long-term care settings
Age 18 and older and have underlying medical conditions
Age 18 and older and work or live in high-risk settings
In Wilkin County, 3,165 people aged 12 and older have received the first dose of the vaccine and 3,024 people have received both doses as of Monday, Oct. 25. This means 56.2 percent of the county’s population is fully vaccinated.
As of Wednesday, 89 percent of Wilkin County’s residents over the age of 65 had received both doses of vaccine, 63 percent of residents between the ages of 50-64 had received both doses, 40 percent of residents between the ages of 18-49 had received both doses, 31 percent of residents between the ages of 16-17 had received both doses and 33 percent of residents between the ages of 12-15 had received both doses.
Wilkin County, Minnesota, has had a total of 1,050 COVID-19 cases, with 6 newly reported as of Wednesday, Oct. 27. The Minnesota Department of Health has not confirmed any new deaths in the county, and the total remains at 14.
The county is at a high level of community transmission with 31 cases between a seven day period as of Wednesday, according to the CDC. The positive case rate is currently sitting at 5.65 percent.
In the state, 3.46 million Minnesotans have received their first vaccine dose and 3.9 million have completed both doses as of Monday’s report. The 65-plus age group has the highest vaccination rate in the state (92 percent fully vaccinated) and those aged 12-15 have the lowest vaccination rate (53 percent fully vaccinated).
Minnesota has had a total of 781,548 COVID-19 cases, 1,810 of them new as of Wednesday. The state reported 31 new deaths Wednesday, bringing the state total to 8,612.
The state has completed 13.52 million COVID-19 tests as of Wednesday. Out of the positive cases 49,272 have been among healthcare workers.
The highest number of cases belongs to the 20-24 age group, which accounts for 70,450 of the total cases in the state as of Wednesday. A total of seven COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in the age group.
