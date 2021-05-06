MN COVID-19 restrictions will lift by end of month

Minnesota’s statewide COVID-19 restrictions will end May 28, and the state will drop its mask mandate by July 1, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday, May 6. If the state reaches its goal of vaccinating 70 percent of the population aged 16 and older, the general guidelines could shift even sooner. Specific guidelines will begin loosening Friday, May 7.
“We’ve asked much of you,” Walz said. “We’ve followed the science, we’ve tried to strike a proper balance. We have tried our best to get this right with the intention of saving lives, preserving hospital capacity and striking the proper balance to understand how incredibly challenging this has been.”
Starting Friday, outdoor events will not have capacity limits, social distancing requirements or mask requirements for venues of less than 500 people. The indoor social gathering limit will increase to 50 people. Restaurants and bars will no longer have a mandatory closing time and the table size can increase to 10 people.
Beginning May 28, COVID-19 restrictions including capacity limits and social distancing will end for indoor and outdoor settings. Masks will still be required indoors and at outdoor events exceeding 500 people until July 1. The Safe Learning Plan will expire at the end of this school year.
“We have 22 days. We have a vaccination pace that must stay as high as it is,” Walz said. “Our hope is that many of you listening to this say, ‘Let’s just go get it done and end this thing.’ That’s what we’re really asking you to do.”
Currently, 59 percent of Minnesotans over the age of 16 have received at least one dose of vaccine. While Wilkin County’s 65 and older vaccination rate is above 70 percent, the 50-64 age group only has a 36 percent vaccination rate. In total, 37.8 percent of Wilkin County residents over the age of 16 have received at least one dose.
Walz said the state’s vaccination efforts halted a third wave of cases as numbers began to rise again in March this year due to the prevalence of the U.K. COVID-19 variant. Cases peaked in the beginning of April before falling again in May as more people across Minnesota received their vaccines.
“Those of you who have been hesitant on this and you’re looking forward to it (ending), and you’ve been frustrated and you think I’ve gotten this wrong, get the vaccine to make sure you’re around next November. Then you can cast that vote,” Walz said. “This is your time. Don’t blow this now. We’ve got the chance to get there.”
Minnesota has the second most number of COVID-19 tests in the midwest, the second fewest cases in the midwest and the least number of deaths in the midwest, according to the CDC.
As of Thursday, the state has had a total of 584,227 cases and 7,204 deaths. Nearly 31,000 people have been hospitalized for the virus.
“It’s been a long journey, but we did the things that needed to be done,” Walz said.
