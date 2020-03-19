In accordance with guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health, we have adjusted our services, events and operations to protect Minnesotans and prevent further spread of COVID-19. Our public lands remain open but we have closed some buildings. We have canceled or postponed many public events and meetings. You will find the latest details below.
What’s open
State parks, state forests, recreation areas, and other public lands remain open. The following facilities will remain open at state parks:
Outdoor areas, campgrounds, camper cabins, yurts, remote campsites, overnight lodging facilities and some group centers
Highway rest areas at Grand Portage, Gooseberry Falls and Tettegouche state parks
Bathrooms, shower buildings and vault toilets that are already open for the season will remain open
What’s closed
Park offices, visitor centers, nature stores, trail centers, indoor interpretive exhibits and enclosed picnic shelters
Most park bathrooms with running water are still closed for the season and will remain closed
Postponed events
All safety education training, including firearms safety training
Deer open houses
Elk input meetings in northwest Minnesota
Canceled events
All naturalist programs and public events at state parks are canceled until further notice. This includes:
Visitor center programs
Outdoor events
School group activities
Online and phone options
We urge the public to do business with us by phone, email, or online. Here are your options:
Buy or renew licenses online
Make or change camping and lodging reservations online or by phone at 866-857-2757
Call your local DNR office
Use email or phone (888-646-6367) to request information from the DNR Information Center
Updates on our website
Please check our COVID-19 webpage regularly for additions and modifications to this list.
Updates available by email
To receive future updates by email on impacts to specific public lands and facilities, go to our signup page and subscribe to the DNR topics you are interested in.
Questions?
Contact the DNR Information Center at 651-296-6157 or 888-MINNDNR (646-6367). Email the center at info.dnr@state.mn.us. Hours are 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
