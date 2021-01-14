MN expands vaccinations to broader category

The Minnesota Department of Health gave permission to hospitals, health care systems and other vaccination partners to administer COVID-19 vaccine doses to a broader category of Minnesotans on Thursday, Jan. 14. Vaccines leftover from Phase 1a can be given to those 65 and older in the state, according to a MDH release.
On Friday, Jan. 8, eight governors across the U.S., including Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, signed a letter urging the Trump Administration to release the second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. The letter was sent to the U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar and HHS Chief Operating Officer General Gustave F. Perna.
“While some of these life-saving vaccines are sitting in Pfizer freezers, our nation is losing 2,661 Americans each day, according to the latest seven-day average. The failure to distribute these doses to states who request them is unconscionable and unacceptable. We demand that the federal government begin distributing these reserved doses to states immediately,” the letter stated.
President-elect Joe Biden announced his administration would rapidly release the vaccines if the Trump Administration did not.
Four days later, on Tuesday, Jan. 12, the federal government began to pressure states to expedite the vaccine process, including vaccinating those 65 and older, Azar said in a press conference.
Azar also announced Tuesday the government will release the second doses of both vaccines, which would nearly double the amount of vaccines distributed to states. Azar said there was no reason states should have been limiting the vaccinations to healthcare personnel throughout the past month.
Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said the state is ready to move on whenever the federal government sends more doses.
“The state is making sure that providers have nothing holding them back from immediately using any and all vaccine they have available,” Malcolm said. “That said, the reality is that we have far more Minnesotans wanting the vaccine than we have doses available from the federal government. We are ready to get more vaccines out very quickly, but now we desperately need the federal government to step up and provide us with more vaccine.”
How moving on to broader categories will look is still to be determined, Wilkin County Public Health official Ashley Wiertzema said. Wiertzema said they have not been informed how they can begin to administer vaccines to the broader category of individuals.
Wilkin County posted they are, “aware of the COVID-19 vaccine announcement made today by Minnesota Department of Health and Governor Walz. Once Public Health learns more about vaccinating individuals in the broader categories of Minnesotans – including Minnesotans 65 years of age and older, we will let you know!” on their Facebook page on Thursday.
The information from the state deviates from the original outline of the phases, but Wiertzema is confident public health can coordinate with CHI St. Francis Medical Center and Thrifty White Pharmacy, Breckenridge, when they receive more information from the state.
“We have great partnerships in Wilkin County, so it will be done,” Wiertzema said.
There have been 109 people vaccinated in Wilkin County, Minnesota, as of Monday, Jan. 11, according to the state’s vaccine tracker. Fifteen people have completed both rounds of the shot.
Wiertzema said the hospital mainly covered Phase 1a-First Priority individuals and public health mainly assisted with vaccinating Phase 1a-Second and Third Priority individuals. The county has completed Phase 1a, and now are waiting to receive doses to move on to broader categories, she said.
In the state, 153,332 people have received their first dose and 15,082 people have completed both doses, as of Monday.
“We are approaching the end of our earliest stages of the vaccine rollout, and we want to make sure all vaccines in the state are getting into arms as quickly as possible,” Malcolm said.
The state is expected to complete Phase 1a by next week, Wiertzema said.
