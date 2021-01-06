MN Gov. Walz eases ‘Dial Back’ restrictions

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (DFL) will be easing statewide restrictions for indoor gathering following a notable decline in cases, he announced Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
“The situation in Minnesota is undeniably better than it was last month,” Walz said. “We have reasons to be optimistic, and Minnesotans’ sacrifice and commitment to their communities helped change the pandemic’s trajectory and saved lives. But we need to protect the progress we’ve made.”
In November 2020, the governor instated the “Dial Back Minnesota” executive order, which shut down in-person dining in bars and restaurants, closed gyms and fitness centers, and prohibited youth sports and in-person gatherings of people from more than one household.
On Dec. 18, 2020, Wilkin Drink & Eatery, a popular restaurant in Breckenridge, Minnesota, announced on Facebook it would be closing its doors temporarily until Walz lifted restrictions on in-person dining. The eatery plans to reopen on Jan. 11, 2021, according to their voicemail recording.
Walz’s update lifts some in-person dining restrictions, allowing 50 percent capacity in bars and restaurants, with a maximum limit of 150 people. Table seating is restricted to parties of six and bar seating is restricted to parties of two. Bars and restaurants must close at 10 p.m., according to Walz’s announcement.
Other updates include:
- Gyms may operate at 25 percent capacity, with a 150 person maximum and a 25 person maximum for classes. Face coverings are required and people using machines must maintain a 9-foot distance.
- Outdoor events may operate at 25 percent capacity, and maximum capacity increases to 250 people.
- Indoor entertainment may open at 25 percent capacity, with 150 person maximum. Face covering and social distancing are required, and food service must stop at 10 p.m.
- Youth sports resumed practices Jan. 4, and games restart Jan. 14.
- Pools opened Jan. 4, but can now operate at 25 percent capacity.
- Wedding parties and private events with food service may resume with two households and a total of 10 people indoors or three households and a total of 15 people outdoors. If no food is served, this category falls under indoor entertainment.
- Places of worship remain open at 50 percent capacity, and the maximum capacity is dropped.
Walz authorized elementary school students to return to in-person learning in December 2020. In Breckenridge, elementary, middle and high school students were able to return to in-person learning after Thanksgiving, and Superintendent Diane Cordes said the district did not observe an influx of cases after the holiday, Daily News previously reported.
“I’m grateful for our families for the great choices they made over the holidays,” Cordes said in a December school board meeting. “Maybe we got a little bit lucky, I don’t know. But that gave us confidence that we could consider returning in person.”
Although the state is cutting back restrictions, public health officials urge Minnesotans to remain safe and vigilant. COVID-19 spikes are happening in various parts of the U.S., and Minnesota is not immune to another surge, according to the announcement.
“Minnesotans have worked hard and done their part to get us back from the edge of the cliff, and now they can help keep things on the right track,” Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said. “One year into this pandemic, we know that improvements are tenuous. If we let our guard down, COVID-19 finds a way to surge back in terrifying ways. That means it’s still very important to wear a mask and stay 6 feet from others when you are out in the community. As we look for vaccines to become more widely available for all of us, these basic protections can serve as a bridge to better days ahead.”
