MN Gov. Walz extends executive order restrictions

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz extended Dial Back Minnesota restrictions into January 2021 on Wednesday, Dec. 16. The same day, Walz signed a $216 million small business relief package into law.
“Today, because of the commitment of Minnesotans and our businesses to keep our families and our neighbors safe, we can carefully begin to turn a corner,” Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove said. “As the governor signed the business relief package into law today, it will get much-needed funding to businesses and additional unemployment insurance benefits to workers affected by this pandemic.”
The Minnesota House of Representatives approved the bill Tuesday, Dec. 15 with bipartisan support. The relief package includes grants for businesses, license and fees relief and a 13-week extension of unemployment insurance for workers, according to a news release.
District 12A Rep. Jeff Backer, who represents Wilkin County and surrounding Minnesota areas, was one of the Republicans who supported the bill. Backer also emphasized the need to end Walz’s emergency powers just days before he extended the executive order.
“This legislation brings badly needed relief to small businesses in our communities and will help thousands of Minnesotans stay employed,” Backer said. “While I have issues with some components of this bill, ultimately, the benefits far outweigh the potential negatives, and I was proud to support it. As we look to January’s legislative session, I plan to continue pushing for an end to the Governor’s emergency powers so businesses can open, and we can begin the process of returning to normal life.”
Loosening limitations
Bars, restaurants and breweries:
- Cannot resume indoor dining, but can reopen outdoor dining at 50 percent capacity with a 100 person maximum. Each table will be limited to four people.
Schools:
- Beginning Jan. 18, 2021, all the elementary schools in the state have the option to return to in-person learning so long as they follow the proper safety guidelines.
Social gatherings:
- Gatherings are still not advised, but up to 10 people of two different households can convene indoors as of Saturday, Dec. 19. Outdoor gatherings can include up to 15 people from three different households beginning Dec. 19.
Gyms and fitness studios:
- Can reopen at 25 percent capacity with a 100 person maximum. Individuals must wear a mask and social distance indoors.
Youth and adult sports:
- Sports practices can resume on Jan. 4, 2021.
Entertainment venues:
- Outdoor venues can reopen at 25 percent capacity with a 100 person maximum. If food or beverages are served, individuals must be seated. Indoor venues must remain closed until Jan. 11, 2021.
“We are thankful that so many Minnesotans have taken the right steps to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in their communities,” Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said. “We have safe and effective vaccines starting to come into the state, but it will be many months before everyone has a chance to get vaccinated. In the meantime, we need to keep things moving in the right direction by doing those things we know help reduce COVID-19 transmission. That means masking up, keeping socially distant, washing your hands, staying home when sick and getting tested when appropriate.”
Relief package breakdown
The relief package grants will be divided into three categories. First, restaurants, bars, gyms, bowling alleys and other businesses which have losses of 30 percent or more compared to last year will receive money from the package’s $88 million in grants.
Next, $14 million will be distributed to movie theaters and large convention centers.
Finally, the largest amount in grant money, $112 million, will be administered to Minnesota counties. The county level grants are intended to help businesses that may not fit into the first two categories, the news release stated.
Wilkin County Auditor & Treasurer Janelle Krump said while she doesn’t yet know how the money will be distributed, the county intends to use the money for local businesses. The Wilkin County Board discussed the need for extra help for local businesses at their Dec. 15 meeting.
Commissioners Eric Klindt and Jonathan Green expressed concerns that the CARES funds were not enough to help local businesses. The county awarded every eligible business that applied for funds, Krump said. The issue was businesses had to apply for the funds, Krump said, and many didn’t.
“You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make it drink,” Krump said Tuesday.
