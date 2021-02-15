MN Gov. Walz loosens COVID-19 restrictions

Changes to Minnesota’s COVID-19 guidelines went into effect on Saturday, Feb. 13, amid vaccination progress and decreasing case rates across the state.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced the changes last week, and called for the continued support of Minnesota’s economic recovery.
“Our small businesses have made enormous sacrifices for the health of their employees and communities,” Walz said in a Feb. 12 release. “Today, we can make these cautious, common sense adjustments to support them because of the progress we have made controlling the spread of COVID-19 and getting the most at-risk Minnesotans vaccinated.”
The changes include:
- Restaurants will remain at 50 percent occupancy, with an increased maximum capacity of 250 people, and can remain open until 11 p.m.
- Indoor entertainment will remain at 25 percent occupancy, with an increased maximum capacity of 250 people
- Private events and celebrations will remain at 25 percent occupancy, with an increased maximum capacity of 50 people
- Increasing gym and pool will remain at 25 percent occupancy, with an increased maximum capacity of 250 people, and a reduced distancing requirement of 6 feet.
“While these measures are not a major dial turn, we know that they will make a difference to thousands of businesses and workers across the state,” Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove said in a release. “To keep making progress in growing our hospitality sector, it’s critical that we all remain vigilant in fighting COVID-19 by washing our hands, masking up and staying six feet apart.”
Wilkin County, Minnesota, has had 614 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 43 probable cases as of Monday, Feb. 15. Wilkin County had no newly reported cases or deaths as of Monday.
In Wilkin County, 949 people have received the first dose of the vaccine and 254 people have received both doses as of Saturday, Feb. 13. This means 15.1 percent of the county’s population have received at least one dose.
As of Saturday, 46 percent of Wilkin County’s residents over the age of 65 had received at least one dose of vaccine, and 14.7 percent of residents between the ages of 50-64 had received at least one dose.
Minnesota has had a total of 474,169 COVID-19 cases, 611 of them new as of Monday. The state reported two new deaths Monday, bringing the state total to 6,378.
In the state, 675,329 Minnesotans have received their first vaccine dose and 238,104 have completed both doses as of Saturday’s report. There have been 936,100 doses shipped to providers across the state. As of Saturday, 89 percent of doses had been used within three days of receipt, and 35 percent of people aged 65 and older had received at least one vaccine dose.
“While current trends are encouraging, the discovery of new COVID-19 variants means that we need to stay vigilant and cautious. We are not out of the woods, and we must remember that, as we ease restrictions, the risk of transmission increases,” Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said in a release.
