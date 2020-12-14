MN receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines

Minnesota received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines Monday, Dec. 14, according to an update from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.
Last week, Walz released details on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in the state. The federal government will tell the states how much of the vaccine they get and when, while Minnesota will oversee the disbursement of the vaccine within the state.
The state is taking a “hub and spoke” approach. In other words, 25 sites across the state will serve as “hubs” to directly receive the vaccine from the national vaccine distribution chain. The surrounding communities will be “spokes,” receiving vaccines from their hubs.
The closest hub to Wilkin County will be in Otter Tail County, according to the update.
“This is an exciting day for Minnesota,” Walz said. “The first vaccines are here. They are safe, and they will be ready to go soon. The sun is coming up, Minnesota”
The vaccine will be administered in phases. The first people to receive vaccines will be those most susceptible to the virus including healthcare personnel and long-term care facility residents (phase 1a). “The priority groups for phase 1b and 1c have yet to be determined but may include essential workers and older adults,” according to a Monday update from Gov. Walz.
The hubs are due to receive a total of 46,800 units of vaccine this week, the update stated.
Wilkin County, Minnesota, has had a total of 526 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, as of Monday, Dec. 14. No new deaths have been reported in the county.
Over 3,000 people have been tested for the virus in Wilkin County, and the total percent positivity rate is 11.4 percent, according to the Minnesota Department of Health’s weekly report, released Dec. 10. There were 66 active cases in the county on Dec. 10, according to the weekly report.
The state’s daily COVID-19 cases have been slowing down since their peak in November. There were 3,026 new cases reported on Dec. 14, bringing the total to 381,841 cases. In the past week, daily case numbers have been ranging from 2,000-4,500. Minnesota has had a total of 4,462 deaths, 18 newly reported as of Monday.
“It will be several months before the average Minnesotan will be able to be vaccinated, but we will get there,” Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said. “These first vaccine deliveries are one small but very important step in the right direction. In the meantime, we must be patient and absolutely must continue to take those measures that keep all Minnesotans safe: wear a mask when in public, maintain social distancing, get tested, and properly isolate and quarantine when needed.”
