Uninsured Minnesotans have until Tuesday, April 21 at 11:59 p.m. to enroll in coverage through MNsure’s COVID-19 Special Enrollment Period. This special enrollment period is in response to the potential growth of COVID-19 cases and has allowed uninsured individuals 30 days to enroll in health insurance coverage through MNsure.
Those who enroll through the special enrollment period will have coverage retroactively beginning on April 1. Minnesotans can shop and compare insurance plans and see if they qualify for financial help to pay for their plan.
“Don’t delay. This special enrollment period for uninsured Minnesotans ends in less than a week,” MNsure CEO Nate Clark said. “If you lose your employer insurance or have other qualifying circumstances, you can sign up for coverage year-round, but if you’re simply without health insurance coverage right now and want the security of knowing you’re covered during this uncertain time, come to MNsure.org to sign up.”
According to an MNsure release, all four medical insurance companies that sell private health insurance plans on MNsure are waiving co-pays, co-insurance and deductibles related to COVID-19 diagnostic testing, and cost-sharing for in-network COVID-19 hospitalization.
Minnesotans who have recently lost or will lose insurance through their employment may qualify to enroll in a plan through MNsure. Individuals must contact MNsure and pick a plan within 60 days of losing employer coverage to enroll. To avoid a gap in coverage, Minnesotans can contact MNsure up to 60 days in advance of their employer’s plan ending to begin the enrollment process.
Those Minnesotans who experience another qualifying life event such as a marriage, birth, adoption or a move may also be eligible to shop for coverage.
Low- or no-cost coverage is available through Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare for those who qualify.
For more information or to find help, the MNsure contact center is available 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday at 651-539-2099 or 855-366-7873. The contact center will have extended hours until 7 p.m. for Tuesday, April 21. Also, visit MNsure’s website at https://www.mnsure.org/help/contact-us/email-form.jsp?utm_medium=email&utm_source=GovDelivery.
