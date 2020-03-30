Monday afternoon: One new confirmed COVID-19 case in North Dakota

COVID-19 Positive Test Results for March 30, 2020

A.M. POSITIVE TEST RESULTS | March 29 at 3 p.m. - March 30 at 9 a.m.

· Man in his 30s from Burleigh County, under investigation

· Man in his 50s from Mountrail County, under investigation

· Woman in her 30s from Mountrail County, under investigation

· Woman in her 40s from Ward County, under investigation

· Woman in her 30s from Ward County, under investigation

· Woman in her 30s from Grand Forks County, under investigation

· Man in his 30s from Grand Forks County, under investigation

· Woman in her 20s from Cass County, under investigation After the investigation, it was determined this individual is from MN.

· Woman in her 20s from Cass County, under investigation

· Man in his 30s from Cass County, travel

· Woman in her 20s from Cass County, travel

P.M. POSITIVE TEST RESULTS | March 30 at 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

· Man in his 30s from Stark County, possible travel

Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation

DEATHS RELATED TO COVID-19

· Woman in her 80s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions who acquired COVID-19 through community spread.

· Man in his 70s from Morton County with underlying health conditions who acquired COVID-19 through community spread.

BY THE NUMBERS

3909 - Total Tested (+185 individuals from yesterday)

3800 - Negative (+174 individuals from yesterday)

109 – Positive (+11 individuals from yesterday)

19 – Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)

20 – Recovered (+2 individual from yesterday)

3 – Death (+2 individuals from yesterday)

Tags

Load comments