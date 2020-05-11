Monday: Minnesota totals at 11,799 confirmed COVID-19 cases; Wilkin County holds at 11

As of Monday, May 11, Wilkin County continues to hold at 11 cases and three COVID-19 related deaths. In Otter Tail, there are 25 cases and no deaths, in Clay County, there are 247 cases and 17 deaths, and Traverse County has three cases with no deaths.
Minnesota has a total of 11,799 positive cases, and increase of 528 from Sunday. Of those, 1,379 of those who tested positive are health care workers. There are 7,536 people who no longer require isolation.
There are 591 Minnesotans who have passed with the virus. Of those, 472 have resided in long-term care or an assisted living facility. As of Monday, 452 people are currently hospitalized and 194 are in critical care.
Minnesota has tested approximately 115,781 people for the virus. Of those tests, the Minnesota Department of Health lab has completed approximately 14,951 tests and there have been approximately 100,830 from external labs.
The Minnesota Department of Health's COVID-19 situation update website and dashboard include the total Minnesotans who have tested positive for the virus and how many are no longer required to isolate, which include those who have died. The county information provided is limited to county, cases, deaths and care facilities exposed. As of now, they have not provided the details of recovered cases per county.
County, cases, deaths
Aitkin 2 0
Anoka 571 29
Becker 25 0
Beltrami 6 0
Benton 93 2
Big Stone 2 0
Blue Earth 67 0
Brown 9 1
Carlton 64 0
Carver 92 1
Cass 8 1
Chippewa 14 0
Chisago 20 1
Clay 247 17
Clearwater 2 0
Cottonwood 47 0
Crow Wing 23 1
Dakota 471 15
Dodge 26 0
Douglas 16 0
Faribault 10 0
Fillmore 13 1
Freeborn 46 0
Goodhue 25 0
Grant 2 0
Hennepin 3,744 398
Houston 2 0
Isanti 8 0
Itasca 33 0
Jackson 33 0
Kanabec 10 0
Kandiyohi 316 1
Kittson 1 0
Koochiching 2 0
Lac qui Parle 2 0
Lake 1 0
Le Sueur 30 0
Lincoln 4 0
Lyon 18 0
Mahnomen 3 1
Marshall 8 0
Martin 112 4
McLeod 13 0
Meeker 21 0
Mille Lacs 7 1
Morrison 14 0
Mower 45 0
Murray 29 0
Nicollet 21 2
Nobles 1,269 2
Norman 10 0
Olmsted 374 9
Otter Tail 25 0
Pennington 1 0
Pine 73 0
Pipestone 7 0
Polk 53 1
Pope 5 0
Ramsey 986 47
Red Lake 2 0
Redwood 3 0
Renville 6 0
Rice 126 2
Rock 19 0
Roseau 1 0
Scott 155 1
Sherburne 114 1
Sibley 4 0
St. Louis 96 12
Stearns 1,443 6
Steele 65 0
Stevens 1 0
Swift 8 0
Todd 38 0
Traverse 3 0
Wabasha 13 0
Wadena 4 0
Waseca 16 0
Washington 256 15
Watonwan 25 0
Wilkin 11 3
Winona 71 15
Wright 110 1
Yellow Medicine 3 0
Unknown/missing 25 0
