Monday morning: 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in ND

COVID-19 Positive Test Results for March 30, 2020

A.M. POSITIVE TEST RESULTS | March 29 at 3 p.m. - March 30 at 9 a.m.

· Man in his 30s from Burleigh County, under investigation

· Man in his 50s from Mountrail County, under investigation

· Woman in his 30s from Mountrail County, under investigation

· Woman in her 40s from Ward County, under investigation

· Woman in her 30s from Ward County, under investigation

· Woman in his 30s from Grand Forks County, under investigation

· Man in his 30s from Grand Forks County, under investigation

· Woman in her 20s from Cass County, under investigation

· Woman in her 20s from Cass County, under investigation

· Man in his 30s from Cass County, travel

· Woman in his 20s from Cass County, travel

Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation

DEATHS RELATED TO COVID-19

· Woman in her 80s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions who acquired COVID-19 through community spread.

BY THE NUMBERS

3837 - Total Tested (+113 individuals from yesterday)

3728 - Negative (+102 individuals from yesterday)

109 – Positive (+11 individuals from yesterday)

19 – Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)

19 – Recovered (+1 individual from yesterday)

2 – Death (+1 individuals from yesterday)

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Tags

Load comments