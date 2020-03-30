Monday morning: 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in ND

COVID-19 Positive Test Results for March 30, 2020
A.M. POSITIVE TEST RESULTS | March 29 at 3 p.m. - March 30 at 9 a.m.
· Man in his 30s from Burleigh County, under investigation
· Man in his 50s from Mountrail County, under investigation
· Woman in his 30s from Mountrail County, under investigation
· Woman in her 40s from Ward County, under investigation
· Woman in her 30s from Ward County, under investigation
· Woman in his 30s from Grand Forks County, under investigation
· Man in his 30s from Grand Forks County, under investigation
· Woman in her 20s from Cass County, under investigation
· Woman in her 20s from Cass County, under investigation
· Man in his 30s from Cass County, travel
· Woman in his 20s from Cass County, travel
Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation
DEATHS RELATED TO COVID-19
· Woman in her 80s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions who acquired COVID-19 through community spread.
BY THE NUMBERS
3837 - Total Tested (+113 individuals from yesterday)
3728 - Negative (+102 individuals from yesterday)
109 – Positive (+11 individuals from yesterday)
19 – Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)
19 – Recovered (+1 individual from yesterday)
2 – Death (+1 individuals from yesterday)
For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.