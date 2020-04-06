Monday update: Minnesota has 986 positive COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths

Monday: Minnesota Situation Update for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Data is for cases that were tested and returned positive. Numbers are cumulative since Jan. 20, 2020. All data are preliminary and may change as cases are investigated.
Not all suspected cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this data is not representative of the total number of people in Minnesota who have or had COVID-19.
Updated April 6, 2020
Updated daily at 11 a.m., with data current as of 4 p.m. the previous day.
Dates provided are those when the case, hospitalization, or death was first posted in this situation report.
Wilkin County has two confirmed cases, Otter Tail County has 1. Clay County has 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Testing
Total approximate number of completed tests: 28,128
Total approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 8,876
Total approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 19,252
Minnesota Case Information
Total positive: 986
Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 470
Total deaths: 30
Hospitalization
Total cases requiring hospitalization: 223
Hospitalized as of today: 115
Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 57
Visit https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/situation.html for more information.
