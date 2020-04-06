Monday update: ND reports 225 positive COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

North Dakota's Positive COVID-19 Test Results 

Results listed are from the previous day.

POSITIVE TEST RESULTS

• Woman in her 20s from Burleigh County, community spread

• Woman in her 30s from Cass County, close contact

• Man in his 30s from Cass County, close contact

• Man in his 20s from Cass County, community spread

• Woman in her 20s from Cass County, close contact

• Woman in her 60s from Cass County, close contact

• Woman in her 20s from Cass County, close contact

• Man in his 30s from Cass County, community spread

• Man in his 60s from Cass County, close contact

• Man in his 40s from Cass County, under investigation

• Man in his 70s from Cass County, under investigation

• Woman in her 70s from Cass County, under investigation

• Woman in her 50s from Morton County, close contact

• Woman in her 60s from Slope County, community spread

• Woman in her 70s from Walsh County, confirmed travel

• Man in his 70s from Walsh County, possible travel

• Woman in her 30s from Ward County, community spread

• Woman in her 40s from Ward County, under investigation

Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation

BY THE NUMBERS

7213 – Total Tested (+426 individuals from yesterday)

6988 – Negative (+408 individuals from yesterday)

225 – Positive (+18 individuals from yesterday)

32 – Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)

19 – Currently Hospitalized (NEW data point)

74 - Recovered (+11 individual from yesterday)

3 – Death (+0 individuals from yesterday)

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus and the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

