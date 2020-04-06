Monday update: ND reports 225 positive COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

North Dakota's Positive COVID-19 Test Results
Results listed are from the previous day.
POSITIVE TEST RESULTS
• Woman in her 20s from Burleigh County, community spread
• Woman in her 30s from Cass County, close contact
• Man in his 30s from Cass County, close contact
• Man in his 20s from Cass County, community spread
• Woman in her 20s from Cass County, close contact
• Woman in her 60s from Cass County, close contact
• Woman in her 20s from Cass County, close contact
• Man in his 30s from Cass County, community spread
• Man in his 60s from Cass County, close contact
• Man in his 40s from Cass County, under investigation
• Man in his 70s from Cass County, under investigation
• Woman in her 70s from Cass County, under investigation
• Woman in her 50s from Morton County, close contact
• Woman in her 60s from Slope County, community spread
• Woman in her 70s from Walsh County, confirmed travel
• Man in his 70s from Walsh County, possible travel
• Woman in her 30s from Ward County, community spread
• Woman in her 40s from Ward County, under investigation
Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation
BY THE NUMBERS
7213 – Total Tested (+426 individuals from yesterday)
6988 – Negative (+408 individuals from yesterday)
225 – Positive (+18 individuals from yesterday)
32 – Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)
19 – Currently Hospitalized (NEW data point)
74 - Recovered (+11 individual from yesterday)
3 – Death (+0 individuals from yesterday)
For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.
