MOORETON, N.D. — The Richland County Health Department is hosting a no cost first dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 4-6:45 p.m. Thursday, March 4 at the Mooreton Community Center in Mooreton, North Dakota.
The clinic will serve Richland County residents and employees 18 years or older with two or more high risk medical conditions.
High risk medical conditions include cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down syndrome, heart conditions including heart failure, an immunocompromised state from a solid organ transplant, obesity and severe obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, being a smoker and having type two diabetes mellitus.
Registration for the clinic is required. Eligible individuals can register at: https://vaccinereg.health.nd.gov. Search “Richland” under the Name of Location search option.
Once individuals 18 years and older with two high risk medical conditions have been vaccinated, the health department will begin vaccinating the next priority group: K-12 school staff and childcare providers.
The North Dakota Department of Health said Richland County’s vaccine allocations will likely be increasing, according to a release from the county health department. The county department recently hosted a first dose clinic at Faith Church, Wahpeton, and second dose clinics at Dakota Estates, Lidgerwood, North Dakota, St. Gerard’s Community of Care, Hankinson, North Dakota, and the Wahpeton Event Center.
