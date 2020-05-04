More than 650 active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota

Thirty-four new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Monday, May 4. As of Monday morning, the state is at 660 active cases out of 1,225 to date.
Twenty-five North Dakota individuals have died from coronavirus, the North Dakota Department of Health reported. In addition to the active COVID-19 cases and deaths, there have been 540 recoveries. Twenty-three new individuals were confirmed recovered Monday morning.
Cass County, North Dakota, once again has the majority of the new coronavirus cases. Twenty-five new cases were confirmed Monday. Cass County has had 630 COVID-19 cases to date, including 244 recoveries. Nearly 7,600 disease tests have been conducted to date in Cass County, NDDoH reported.
Monday’s totals included three new cases in Burleigh County and two new cases each in Grand Forks, Morton and Stark counties.
NDDoH provided further information about coronavirus hospitalization and testing.
As of Monday, a total of 31 North Dakota individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Ninety-four individuals total have been hospitalized with coronavirus since pandemic conditions were reported.
Nearly 35,000 North Dakota individuals have been tested for COVID-19 as of Monday. The 34,754 to date includes 1,401 individuals recorded since Sunday, May 3.
Grand Forks County, North Dakota, had 269 COVID-19 cases to date as of Monday. The number includes 90 recoveries. Nearly 3,850 coronavirus tests had been conducted to date.
A majority of North Dakota’s counties have had less than 100 coronavirus cases as of Monday.
Burleigh County, North Dakota, had 83 COVID-19 cases to date. The number includes 51 recoveries. Nearly 3,400 tests had been conducted to date.
Richland County, North Dakota, had seven COVID-19 cases to date. All seven individuals have recovered. A total of 290 tests had been conducted to date.
For information on current COVID-19 cases, testing results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
