More than 650 active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota

Fifty-three new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Tuesday, May 12. As of Tuesday morning, the state is at 656 active cases, 877 recoveries and 1,571 total cases to date.
The number of reported individuals with COVID-19 in Richland County, North Dakota, has changed. The North Dakota Department of Health is now reporting eight total cases and seven recoveries as of Tuesday. Previously, nine total cases and seven recoveries were reported. A total of 408 COVID-19 tests have been conducted to date in Richland County.
Two new deaths directly caused by or related to COVID-19 were reported Tuesday. The individuals were a woman in her 100s and a woman in her 70s, both from Cass County, North Dakota, and both with underlying health conditions.
NDDoH reported that of 38 total deaths, 25 are considered due to COVID-10, four were not primarily caused by COVID-19 and nine cases have pending death records.
Tuesday’s totals include 44 new COVID-19 cases in Cass County; five in Grand Forks County; and one each in Burleigh, Stutsman, Ward and Williams counties. Thirty-one new North Dakota individuals were confirmed recovered from COVID-19 Tuesday morning by NDDoH.
As of Tuesday, a total of 38 North Dakota individuals are currently hospitalized. The total number of hospitalized individuals has reached 122 to date.
More than 47,830 North Dakota individuals have been tested for COVID-19 as of Tuesday. The number includes 818 individuals recorded since Monday.
Cass County has had 866 COVID-19 cases to date, including 480 recoveries. More than 10,250 disease tests have been conducted to date in the county or on county residents.
Grand Forks County, North Dakota, had 293 COVID-19 cases to date. The number includes 135 recoveries. More than 4,550 disease tests have been conducted.
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
