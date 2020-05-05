More than 680 active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota

Forty-one new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Tuesday, May 5. As of Tuesday morning, the state is at 682 active cases out of 1,266 to date.
A total of 25 individuals are believed to have died from COVID-19 or COVID-19 was a factor in their death. The North Dakota Department of Health reported that 15 deaths are considered due to COVID-19, two deaths were not primarily caused by COVID-19 and eight cases have pending death records.
Tuesday’s totals include 13 new coronavirus cases in Cass County, North Dakota; nine each in Burleigh and Morton counties; three new cases in Mercer County; two each in Burke and Williams counties and one each in Grand Forks, Pembina and Stutsman counties.
In addition to the active COIVD-19 cases and deaths, there have been 559 recoveries. Nineteen new individuals were confirmed recovered Tuesday morning by NDDoH.
Cass County has had 643 coronavirus cases to date, including 251 recoveries. Nearly 7,800 disease tests have been conducted to date in Cass County.
As of Tuesday, a total of 31 North Dakota individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Ninety-five individuals total have been hospitalized with coronavirus since pandemic conditions were reported.
More than 36,400 North Dakota individuals have been tested for COVID-19 as of Tuesday. The 36,421 to date includes 1,667 individuals recored since Monday, May 4.
NDDoH provided additional information about coronavirus testing and recoveries.
Grand Forks County, North Dakota, had 270 COVID-19 cases to date as of Tuesday. The number includes 97 recoveries. More than 3,860 coronavirus tests had been conducted to date.
Burleigh County, North Dakota, had 92 COVID-19 cases to date. The number includes 51 recoveries. Exactly 4,070 tests had been conducted to date.
Richland County, North Dakota, had seven COVID-19 cases to date. All seven individuals have recovered. Nearly 300 tests had been conducted to date.
For information on current COVID-19 cases, testing results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.