The Minnesota State High School League announced on Thursday that the remainder of all activities for the 2019-20 season have been canceled.
The announcement includes all participation in events including, but not limited to, practices tryouts, scrimmages, contests and competitions as well as postseason tournaments.
The decision comes immediately after the governor ordered schools stay closed for the remainder of the school year.
Consistent with Executive Order 20-41 issued by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on April 23, 2020, to extend the Distance Learning Period through the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, the Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors has declared that effective immediately:
• Minnesota State High School League spring athletics and fine arts have been cancelled for the remainder of their seasons. This includes all participation in MSHSL events including, but not limited to, practices, tryouts, scrimmages, contests and competitions as well as postseason tournaments.
• With this cancellation, all athletics are out of season. The provisions of Bylaw 208—Non- School Competition and Training are in effect.
At its meeting on Friday, April 24, 2020, the MSHSL Board of Directors will review related rules, policies and bylaws that impact participation based on this cancellation. Additional information and guidance for schools will be provided.
The Minnesota State High School League strongly encourages all students, coaches, advisors, officials and directors to adhere to all aspects of the Stay-At-Home order and participate fully in all recommended safety practices including social distancing, hand washing, covering their coughs and sneezes, and limiting unnecessary contact with others.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.