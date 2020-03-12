The situation with COVID-19 continues to evolve rapidly. Minnesota State University Moorhead, in collaboration with all 32 Minnesota State colleges and universities, is acting with a unified action plan to meet the needs of our students during this time. Here are a few additional details to help you understand what that action plan will look like for the MSU Moorhead campus.
• Week of Monday, March 16 – Friday, March 20:
◦ We will be suspending all classes, including online and graduate classes.
◦ During the week, our faculty will work through the logistics to teach classes using alternative modes of delivery. They will reach out to the students in each of their classes, letting them know what the alternative mode of delivery will be for each class.
◦ Advising for Fall Semester 2020 will be postponed and will begin on Monday, March 23.
◦ Effective Monday, March 16, all out-of-state business-related travel for students, faculty and staff will be suspended without an end date. Local travel to North Dakota will still be permitted.
• Starting Monday, March 23:
◦ All face-to-face classes, wherever possible, will transition to alternative modes of delivery. We will plan as if this will continue through the end of the semester.
All campus offices and operations, including residence halls, dining facilities, and student support services will remain open and appropriately staffed. This may include student worker assignments where students are needed and able to return to campus.
For more information:
• Guidelines from MDH: Information that MDH is making available for schools, colleges and universities is available on their website.
• Info from Minnesota State: The latest information on the Minnesota State response to the COVID-19 outbreak is available on their website.
• Updates from MSUM. You can find the latest updates on our website.
Employees and students are encouraged to send questions to covid19questions@mnstate.edu.
