The North Dakota Council for Charitable Gaming estimates charities across the state lost an estimated $4 million due to loss of revenue during the forced and voluntary COVID-19 closures of bars and restaurants between March and May 2020. This loss of funding is expected to have a severe impact on charitable community organizations and services across the state.
Janelle Mitzel, President of the Charitable Gaming Association of North Dakota and the ND Council for Charitable Gaming said, “This loss creates a huge impact for the roughly 300 charitable organizations that fund food banks, homeless shelters, disability support services, veteran services and youth activities that conduct gaming statewide. We are grateful for the return to business but unfortunately, many of the charities have had to either deplete reserves or reduce services.”
“Without gaming revenue, NDAD was at risk of suspending its services once our limited cash reserves were depleted,” Don Santer, North Dakota Association for the Disabled (NDAD) CEO said in a June release. The clients of non-profit NDAD receive help with vital prescription medications, medical travel for appointments and surgeries, and other general financial support. NDAD helps eligible clients receive the help they need that is not covered by other government and nonprofit agencies.
NDAD reported the limited bar capacity and limited gaming after bars and restaurants were permitted to reopen in May unfortunately “created a wage deficit” for NDAD’s charitable gaming dealers. Thankfully, NDAD was able to acquire a Small Business Association Payment Protection Program (PPP) loan to cover the wage expenses of its gaming employees who experienced reduced income due to the reduced number of patrons in bars and restaurants. The PPP loan took some of the pressure off NDAD and allowed the organization to maintain its charitable services to its clients.
Nearly two months after the state allowed bars and restaurants to reopen, charities across the state are still trying to make up for two months of lost revenue. “Although access to the Small Business Association’s PPP loans and other grants have certainly helped, some of the non-profit agencies that rely on charitable gaming revenue to keep their programs afloat are still struggling due to months of shut-down,” said Mitzel. “I’m afraid these organizations and programs that rely on funding from charitable gaming will feel these effects for the foreseeable future, and the people who rely on these programs and services will be the ones to suffer. ND Charities, however, will continue to work hard to meet the challenges in providing needed resources to the many humanitarian causes we support.”
