The U.S. Department of Education has awarded a combined $11,226,221 to 18 colleges and universities in North Dakota for ED’s second and final wave of Coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery grant funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The following schools received funds:
• North Dakota State University — $3,864,163
• University of North Dakota — $2,745,776
• University of Mary — $768,094
• Minot State University — $637,891
• Turtle Mountain Community College — $473,968
• Bismarck State College — $457,033
• University of Jamestown — $424,479
• North Dakota State College of Science — $411,676
• Dickinson State University — $320,047
• Valley City State University — $226,471
• Sitting Bull College — $187,524
• United Tribes Technical College — $169,976
• Williston State College — $169,405
• Mayville State University — $156,360
• Dakota College At Bottineau — $117,215
• Cankdeska Cikana (Little Hoop) Community College — $108,484
• Trinity Bible College And Graduate School — $102,196
• Lake Region State College — $55,439
This second wave in ED funding comes as part of an additional $6.2 billion nation-wide federal funding allocation through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund authorized by the CARES Act to help higher education institutions respond to the impacts of COVID-19. The total available amount for each recipient is based on funding appropriated under the CARES Act, a bill crafted in the Senate.
The additional funds made available this week can be used to expand remote learning programs, build IT capacity, and train faculty and staff to operate in a remote learning environment so that at any moment institutions can pivot quickly.
