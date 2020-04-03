Positive COVID-19 Test Results
Results listed are from the previous day.
PLEASE NOTE:
• Beginning April 2, the NDDoH will be reporting out numbers by news release, website and social media once a day by 11am. The numbers released each day will be the numbers for the previous day. As the numbers increase, this allows the department time to investigate individuals who test positive before we report to the public.
• Plan moving forward:
◦ April 2 – by 11 a.m. we’ll post numbers for 3 pm – midnight, April 1.
◦ April 3 and forward – by 11 a.m. we’ll post results from the previous day.
POSITIVE TEST RESULTS
• Woman in her 50s from Cass County, under investigation
• Woman in her 20s from Cass County, community spread
• Women in her 60s from Grand Forks County, possible travel
• Woman in 40s from Cass County, community spread
• Woman in her 70s from Stark County, close contact
• Man in his 60s from Slope County, community spread
• Man in his 40s from Mountrail County, under investigation
• Woman in her 30s from Ward County, travel
• Man in his 40s from Eddy County, travel
• Man in his 50s from Williams County, close contact
• Female age 10-19 from Mountrail County, close contact
• Female in her 30s from Mountrail County, community spread
• Female in her 20s from Morton County, close contact
• Female in her 70s from Morton County, under investigation
Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation
BY THE NUMBERS
5798 – Total Tested (+818 individuals from yesterday)
5625 – Negative (+804 individuals from yesterday)
173 – Positive (+14 individuals from yesterday)
29 – Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)
55 – Recovered (+12 individual from yesterday)
3 – Death (+0 individuals from yesterday)
For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
