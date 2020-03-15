ND Gov. Burgum orders all K-12 schools closed for five days

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has ordered all North Dakota schools, public and not public, to be closed this week, Monday through Friday, to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The week will allow the state to plan with health care systems on how to provide care for those who have chronic underlying health problems and the elderly.
The school closings is meant to protect those with underlying chronic diseases, Burgum said.
He will hold calls later Sunday evening with school superintendents and with health professionals on plans to move forward.
Burgum encourages people that there is only one positive COVID-19 case in North Dakota, and to keep things in perspective.
It all comes back to personal responsibility and hygiene to slow the spread of this, he said. If you're not feeling well, stay home. Social distancing is important. Limit those you come in contact with.
COVID-19 is spread through coughing, sneezing and surface contact, Burgum said.
Non-congregate meals can be provided through the schools.
The closing directive does not affect daycare facilities as there are typically less than 50 people at each. The state is leaving this decision to local providers.
Guidance and resources will be provided Monday to help adults talk to children about coronavirus, ND State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said.
For more information, visit https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus.
