ND health officials reported 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday

COVID-19 Positive Test Results for March 26, 2020
A.M. POSITIVE TEST RESULTS | March 25 at 3 p.m. - March 26 at 9 a.m.
· Woman in her 80s from McHenry County, community spread
· Woman in her 20s from Burleigh County, under investigation
· Woman in her 20s from Burleigh County, under investigation
· Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County, under investigation
· Man in his 30s from Burleigh County, under investigation
· Woman in her 20s from Stark County, under investigation
· Male child, age 0-9 from McIntosh County, under investigation
P.M. POSITIVE TEST RESULTS | March 26 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
· Man in his 30s from Burleigh County, under investigation
· Man in his 60s from Stark County, close contact
· Man in his 60s from Stark County, under investigation
· Woman in her 80s from Cass County, close contact
· Man in his 20s from Cass County, close contact
· Man in his 50s from Ward County, under investigation
Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation
BY THE NUMBERS
2261 – Total Tested (+306 individuals from yesterday)
2203 – Negative (+293 individuals from yesterday)
58 – Positive (+13 individuals new from yesterday)
11 – Hospitalized (+3 individuals new from yesterday)
