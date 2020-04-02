BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Medicaid will hold a third webinar on Friday, April 3, from 1 to 2 p.m. Central Time, to provide updated information and answer Medicaid-related questions concerning Medicaid services and COVID-19. North Dakota Medicaid providers, advocacy organizations and other stakeholders are invited to participate.
The webinar will be available through Skype video conference at https://bit.ly/39DEQPT. Attendees can join from any computer or mobile device. The webinar will be recorded and available for later viewing on the department’s website at www.nd.gov/dhs/info/covid-19/program-policy.html.
The meeting will begin with an update on a disaster Medicaid state plan amendment submitted to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to temporarily amend the existing Medicaid state plan due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Department officials will also discuss online resources available for providers and members. Other webinar topics include updates on provider enrollment and Medicaid temporary eligibility policies.
Individuals with disabilities who need accommodations, including auxiliary aids to participate, can contact Stacey Koehly at 701-328-4807, toll-free 800-755-2604, 711 (TTY) or skoehly@nd.gov.
For more information on the department’s response to COVID-19, visit www.nd.gov/dhs/info/covid19/index.html.
