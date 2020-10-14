ND passes 4,750 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday

North Dakota set new records for new and active COVID-19 cases Wednesday, Oct. 14. A total of 4,759 active cases, including 713 new, were confirmed by the state health department.
Wednesday marked the seventh consecutive record-breaking day for active COVID-19 cases and ninth to date in October. The 4,759 cases are up from the 4,600 confirmed Tuesday, Oct. 13. The 713 new cases, up from the 517 confirmed Monday, surpassed the single-day record of new COVID-19 cases, 651 total, confirmed Friday, Oct. 9.
Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed 24 active cases Wednesday, down from the 26 active cases confirmed Tuesday. Three new cases, five recoveries and and no deaths were confirmed Wednesday, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 295 cases. To date, there have been 268 local recoveries and three deaths.
Eight deaths from or related to COVID-19 were confirmed Wednesday, bringing North Dakota to 365 deaths since the coronavirus pandemic began. The individuals include:
• three from LaMoure County, including a man in his 90s and two men in their 80s
• two men in their 80s, one each from Burleigh and McIntosh counties
• a woman in her 70s from Bowman County, a man in his 60s from Mercer County and a man in his 50s from McLean County
All had underlying health conditions, North Dakota Department of Health confirmed.
Most of North Dakota’s 365 deaths from or related to COVID-19, 234 to date, have been among individuals age 80 or older. Of the remaining 131 deaths to date, 65 have been among individuals age 70-79 and 66 have been among individuals ages 10-69. The majority of North Dakota’s active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, 946 total, are among ages 20-29.
As of Wednesday, North Dakota has had 28,947 positive COVID-19 cases, 23,823 recoveries and 365 deaths from or related to the disease.
The majority of Richland County’s active COVID-10 cases, six total, are among ages 20-29. The 30-39, 60-69 and 70-79 age groups each have four confirmed active cases, followed by the 50-59 age group with three confirmed active cases. Coming in last are the 40-49 age group, with two confirmed active cases, and the 15-19 age group, with one confirmed active case.
Fifty-two of North Dakota’s counties have at least one COVID-19 case, with Slope County having no confirmed cases Wednesday. Forty-four counties have newly confirmed cases. The largest amount of new cases, 216 total, was confirmed in Cass County.
Richland County, as of Tuesday, dropped from No. 31 to tie for No. 33 on the list of North Dakota counties with active COVID-19 cases. The county is tied with Divide and Logan counties, which also have 24 confirmed cases. Richland was at No. 25 Monday and peaked at No. 11 in late September.
Cass County leads in terms of active cases, with 1,099 confirmed Wednesday. Coming in at No. 2 is Burleigh County, with 805 active cases.
As of Wednesday, nearly 33.60 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19. Nearly 23 percent of the Richland County population has been tested.
