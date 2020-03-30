What is NFB-NEWSLINE?
NFB-NEWSLINE is a free audio news service for anyone who is blind, low-vision, or otherwise print-disabled that offers access to more than 500 publications, emergency weather alerts, job listings, and more. To learn more about NFB-NEWSLINE visit: nfb.org/programs-services/nfb-newsline
Why is NFB-NEWSLINE being made available in North Dakota?
The National Federation of the Blind has decided to make NFB-NEWSLINE® available in North Dakota in order to provide blind people free access to the most up-to-date news including the current situation with the coronavirus (COVID-19),
How can I access NFB-NEWSLINE?
Access to print materials is a barrier to people who are blind. NFB-NEWSLINE provides access through the telephone, Mobile Apple IOS app, through a secure website, with an Amazon Echo skill and on the Victor Reader Stream.
We will be providing information about the coronavirus in the Breaking News Online category of NFB-NEWSLINE. This information is being obtained automatically by the system searching the thirty-four publications in the Breaking News Online category for “coronavirus” and displaying the results.
As you may know, North Dakota is not currently sponsored to receive the full content of NFB-NEWSLINE, only a few magazine publications. However, for the next sixty days starting Monday March 16th, we will be providing this important health information to blind persons in North Dakota. Other information on NFB-NEWSLINE will be available as well including access to 500 publications to eligible people in North Dakota.
What will I need to access NFB-NEWSLINE?
If you are already registered for the NFB-NEWSLINE service, please use your login code to gain access to the system. In case you need to refresh your memory of your codes, please contact 866-504-7300 during the week from 8:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. eastern time for assistance.
If I'm qualified how can I register for NFB-NEWSLINE?
If you are legally blind or wish to help a family member or friend who is blind to register for the NFB-NEWSLINE service please contact NFB of North Dakota State President Jesse Shirek at president@nfbnd.org or by calling 701-781-2526. You will need to provide the following contact details, including full name, mailing address, phone number, and email address (optional) to complete your registration process.
After registration you will receive information about how to connect to the NFB-NEWSLINE service by email or standard mail or by dialing 866-504-7300 during the week from 8:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. eastern time.
On NFB-NEWSLINE you can read the coronavirus COVID-19 information using the telephone by pressing 5 from the main menu, then press 1 for the Breaking News Online category, followed by pressing the 1 key which will bring you to the virus information. If you are using the NFB-NEWSLINE Mobile IOS app, look for the virus information under the “All Publications” section.
What is the National Federation of the Blind?
The National Federation of the Blind (NFB), headquartered in Baltimore, is the oldest and largest nationwide organization of blind Americans. Founded in 1940, the NFB consists of affiliates, chapters, and divisions in the fifty states, Washington DC, and Puerto Rico. The NFB defends the rights of blind people of all ages and provides information and support to families with blind children, older Americans who are losing vision, and more.
We believe in the hopes and dreams of blind people and work together to transform them into reality. Learn more about our many programs and initiatives at nfb.org. To learn more about the North Dakota affiliate of the NFB. Visit nfbnd.org or write to president@nfbnd.org
