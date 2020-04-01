ND restaurants, state facilities to remain closed

North Dakota’s on-site dining establishments, elective personal care facilities and state facilities will remain closed until at least Monday, April 20.
Gov. Doug Burgum announced the extension of executive orders issued in response to COVID-19. During a Wednesday, April 1 press conference, Burgum said updated guidance will be provided on or before Wednesday, April 15.
Twenty-one COVID-19 cases were diagnosed Wednesday, placing North Dakota at 147 total cases. According to the North Dakota Department of Health, 4,627 total COVID-19 tests have been administered.
Beginning Thursday, April 2, NDDOH will report COVID cases once a day by 11 a.m.
“The numbers released each day will be the numbers for the previous day,” the department stated. “As the numbers increase, this allows the department time to investigate individuals who test positive before we report to the public.”
Wednesday’s confirmed individuals include a female between age 0-9 from Stark County, North Dakota. She reportedly contracted COVID-19 through close contact.
As of Wednesday, 26 individuals in North Dakota have been hospitalized for COVID-19. Thirty-nine have recovered from the disease, while three have died.
Richland County, North Dakota, has had 49 COVID-19 tests administered as of Wednesday, according to a map shown during Burgum’s conference. Cass County, North Dakota, has had 930 tests administered.
More than 920,000 individuals worldwide have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine reported Wednesday afternoon. They include the more than 206,000 cases diagnosed in the United States.
“Between 100,000-240,000 Americans could die in the coming weeks, according to U.S. government modeling,” CNN reported Wednesday.
That same day, North Dakota announced the White House has approved its request for a disaster declaration. Approval paved the way for the state to receive federal funding to be allocated at multiple levels, Burgum said.
Approximately 53 percent of polled Americans are self-quarantining, CNN reported Wednesday. An Ipsos/Axios poll, defines self-quarantining as staying at home and avoiding contact with others for 14 days.
“One of the biggest increases is among those over the age of 65,” CNN reported. “Almost two-thirds of that group are self-quarantining, up from only 11 percent who said so in mid-March.
The public has a growing knowledge of COVID-19 and response procedures. According to the poll:
• Almost 9 in 10 Americans say they know what to do if they were to feel sick and suspect they have the virus
• 1 in 10 say they tried to get tested for coronavirus themselves, but were turned away
• About 42 percent of employed Americans have been told to work remotely
The poll also indicated greater amounts of stress in respondents’ daily lives:
• Approximately 43 percent say it has become harder to do their jobs in the last few weeks
• About half the respondents said they were worried about their ability to pay bills, as well as their job security
• Growing numbers of respondents reported negative personal changes: as of Wednesday, 37 percent said their emotional well-being has worsened; 30 percent said their mental health has gotten worse; 14 percent say their physical health has gotten worse
A total of 1,355 adults who are members of Ipsos’ KnowledgePanel participated in the poll, CNN reported. It was conducted online from March 27-30 and has a nearly 3 percent margin of sampling error in either direction.
For questions related to COVID-19, the public can call the North Dakota Department of Health hotline at 866-207-2880 from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. seven days a week.
Richland County Public Health is also available at 701-642-7735, from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday.
