ND restaurants, theaters, more remain closed to public

North Dakota’s restaurants, bars, recreation facilities, theaters, nail and hair salons and more will remain closed to the public through Thursday, April 30.
Gov. Doug Burgum announced an extension of state Executive Order 2020-06.2 during a Wednesday, April 15 press conference on the COVID-19 pandemic. Executive orders related to restrictions on North Dakota businesses have been in effect since March 20, 2020.
That month, all restaurants, bars, breweries, cafes and similar on-site dining establishments were closed to on-sale/on-site patrons. Take-out, delivery, drive-through and/or off-sale services were permitted to continue.
“It’s not lives versus the economy,” Burgum said. “It’s lives for lives. Our state government continues to function at virtually all levels and we are working to get our state rolling again. We have known that we’re fighting a health crisis and an economic crisis.”
Restrictions on businesses were previously expected to be listed on Monday, April 20. The April 15 conference occurred the same day as the North Dakota Department of Health’s confirmation of 24 new COVID-19 cases.
A majority of the cases, 12 total, were confirmed in Cass County, North Dakota. Eight cases were confirmed in Grand Forks County, followed by two in Mountrail County and one each in McKenzie and McLean counties, North Dakota. No new cases were confirmed in Richland County, North Dakota, which has had three COVID-19 cases to date.
“Today’s 24 cases are the highest we’ve reported since we began reporting on a 24-hour period,” Burgum said.
It is likely, the governor continued, that North Dakota might be reaching the upward curve progression of the state-specific pandemic. Out of 365 total confirmed COVID-19 cases, 214 are active, while there have been 142 recoveries, 13 ongoing hospitalizations and nine deaths as of Wednesday.
“Our mission since the beginning has been to protect our most vulnerable citizens, including our elderly and those with underlying conditions, making up over 20 percent of our population,” Burgum said.
Healthcare officials remind the public that confirmed COVID-19 cases are not exclusive to older residents. In recent days, multiple confirmed patients have included youth and young adults.
Since North Dakota’s executive orders have been issued, Burgum said, there has been vocal claims that they either are too restrictive or not restrictive enough. He also addressed the recent closure of the Smithfield Foods pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
The plant is the now nation’s largest coronavirus hotspot, with more than 600 cases linked to the facility pushing the South Dakota total past 1,000, Forum News Service reported Wednesday. A total of 644 cases, including 518 Smithfield workers and 126 individuals connected to the workers, are linked to the plant.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said a team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has arrived and will tour the plant on Thursday, April 16.
“Our ‘Smithfield Foods’ might still be ahead of us,” Burgum said.
North Dakota, meanwhile, is shifting its energies in response to the pandemic. The goal is to create a multi-stage approach to rebuild economic activity that will protect lives and restore livelihoods.
“A safe restart is contingent on continuing positive trends and avoiding a spike in COVID-19 cases,” Burgum said.
