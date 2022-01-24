ND’s Monday COVID update delayed; Richland nears 200 active cases

Updates to the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) COVID-19 dashboard had not been made as nearly 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, more than five hours past 11 a.m., the most frequent deadline for updates.
NDDoH stated on its website that updates would be delayed Monday, but when no new information was posted as of 3 p.m., Daily News contacted both the state health department and state Joint Information Center. No one from the center responded to a phone message.
Why the concern over the latest coronavirus information? Because Richland County Health Services Director Kayla Carlson declared Thursday, Jan. 20 that the county and southern Red River Valley are experiencing a massive surge in new COVID-19 cases. She was not going off her own opinion, but recent increases in daily confirmation of new and active COVID-19 cases both locally and statewide.
“Healthcare leaders continue to urge citizens to get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, practice social distancing, wear face masks in public and stay home when you’re feeling ill,” Daily News previously reported.
In the interest of presenting the latest verified information, here are NDDoH’s official standings as of the last COVID-19 update on Sunday, Jan. 23.
8 — new COVID-19 cases Sunday in Richland County
192 — active positive local COVID-19 cases Sunday
56 — new COVID-19 tests processed locally as of Sunday
61 — new local recoveries from COVID-19 confirmed Sunday
3,576 — cumulative positive local COVID-19 cases as of Sunday (2,457 confirmed by PCR tests and 1,119 deemed probable by antigen tests)
6,751 — cumulative local reinfections since June 27, 2021
2,069 — deaths statewide from or related to COVID-19 as of Sunday; the most recent confirmations were on Saturday, Jan. 22; the deceased are believed to have included one individual each from Divide and Ward counties, North Dakota; the individuals included one person ages 70-79 and one person ages 80 and older, records indicate
21 — Richland County’s cumulative COVID-19 or related deaths; the most recent confirmation was in November 2021
3,363 — cumulative recoveries from COVID-19 cases in Richland County
15,259 — Richland County’s population according to the 2020 census; NDDoH uses the previously recorded population of 16,177 individuals
approximately 61.1 — percent of county residents who had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, Jan. 20
approximately 59.9 — percent of county residents who were fully vaccinated as of Thursday
55.7 — percent of North Dakota residents ages 5 and older (418,655 total) who had received at least one dose of vaccine as of Thursday
52.7 — percent of state residents ages 5 and older (396,189 total) who were fully vaccinated as of Thursday
2,183 — cumulative active COVID-19 cases statewide Sunday among ages 0-19 (658 among ages 0-5, 604 among ages 6-11, 334 among ages 12-14 and 587 among ages 15-19)
1,749 — active cases statewide among ages 20-29
2,024 — active cases statewide among ages 30-39
1,447 — active cases statewide among ages 40-49
1,044 — active cases statewide among ages 50-59
706 — active cases statewide among ages 60-69
450 — active cases statewide among ages 70 and older (246 among ages 70-79 and 104 among ages 80 and older)
53 — counties in North Dakota; all had at least one active COVID-19 case Sunday; 37 counties had new cases; six had single-digit activity
2,679 — active COVID-19 cases Sunday in Cass County, North Dakota
91 — new cases in Cass County
1,336 — active COVID-19 cases in Burleigh County, North Dakota
89 — new cases in Burleigh County
9,603 — active COVID-19 cases Sunday in North Dakota
577 — new cases statewide
3,037 — new recoveries statewide
164 — hospitalizations Sunday statewide due to COVID-19
20 — ICU patients statewide due to COVID-19
45 — individuals statewide between ages 60-69 hospitalized statewide due to COVID-19; NDDoH also confirmed 31 hospitalizations among ages 70-79, 29 among ages 50-59 and 27 among ages 80 and older
1,137 — North Dakota individuals ages 80 and older who have died from or related to COVID-19
707 — individuals ages 70-79 (426 total) and 60-69 (281 total) who have died from or related to COVID-19
225 — individuals ages 15-59 who have died from or related to COVID-19, including two ages 15-19, 10 ages 20-29, 23 ages 30-39, 54 ages 40-49 and 136 ages 50-59
Daily News and News Monitor will continue following local and statewide COVID-19 activity in North Dakota.
