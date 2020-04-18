ND unemployment numbers rising as pandemic continues

Nearly 340 residents of Richland County, North Dakota, filed initial unemployment claims during the week ending April 11, 2020.
The state’s Labor Market Information website, a division of North Dakota Job Service, keeps track of overall, county and industry-related claims. While less claims were filed than the 16,167 statewide in the week before, the numbers are still high.
During the week when 339 claims were filed in Richland County, 1,706 claims were filed in Burleigh County and 10,504 claims were filed in North Dakota. A total of 1,816 claims were filed by manufacturing industry workers, followed by 1,250 claims by workers in the mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction industry.
COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, continues to make an impact on North Dakota’s unemployment numbers. The state’s commerce department is encouraging all residents to participate in a community impact survey.
“By understanding exactly how this pandemic is impacting individuals and households in communities around North Dakota, Commerce and partner agencies will be able to effectively leverage assets, resources and programs to support North Dakotans during this challenging time,” Deputy Commerce Commissioner Shawn Kessel stated. “We encourage every North Dakotan to share their thoughts.”
The North Dakota COVID-19 Community Impact Survey is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NDCOVIDCommunityImpact. Participants are asked to share their experiences since March 13, 2020, when Gov. Doug Burgum declared a state of emergency in response to the pandemic.
“North Dakota recorded a high of 27,847 initial jobless claims in March 2020, an all-time high,” according to Labor Market Information.
The previous high, 13,444 initial jobless claims, was recorded in April 1997 following historic spring flooding. All 20 industries providing data in March 202 reported increases in initial claims.
“All 53 North Dakota counties reported increases in initial jobless claims,” Labor Market Information continued.
Cass, Burleigh and Grand Forks counties accounted for 46 percent of North Dakota’s total claims. Cass County reported 7,118 claims, followed by Burleigh County with 3,192 claims and Grand Forks County with 2,530 claims.
“Initial claims in every county were at least six times higher compared to one year ago,” Labor Market Information reported. “Dunn County reported claims more than 100 times higher over the year.”
The accommodation and food services industry reported the largest number of initial claims, 6,794 total. It was followed by the health care and social assistance industry, with 3,340 total initial claims, and retail trade, with 2,411 total initial claims.
“Together, the top three industries accounted for 45 percent of the total. Initial claims in every industry were at least three times higher compared to one year ago. Accommodations and food services reported claims more than 80 times higher over the year,” Labor Market Information reported.
Daily News will continue to follow this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.