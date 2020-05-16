The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will visit five tribal reservations May 19-26 to provide Non-Driver Photo Identification (ID) Cards that can be used for voting purposes.
The photo ID cards will be issued for North Dakota residents who do not have a driver license or a tribal identification card. The Non-Driver Photo ID Card provided at these locations will be free to the public if they are 18 and older.
NDDOT staff will obtain photos and documents at tribal locations. The paperwork will be processed overnight, and the Photo ID card will be mailed to residents within 5 days.
Dates and times for Photo ID Events:
• Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa: May 19 = 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.- Braves Event Center, 1210 William Hardesty Street, Belcourt.
• Spirit Lake Nation: May 20 = 9 a.m. — 3 p.m. — The Blue Building, 816 3rd Ave N, Fort Totten.
• Standing Rock Sioux Tribe: May 21 = 9 a.m. — 3 p.m. — Courthouse, 303 2nd Ave, Fort Yates.
• Mandan, Hidatsa, & Arikara Nation: May 22 = 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. — 4 Bears Casino, 202 Frontage Rd, New Town.
• Sisseton/Wahpeton Oyate Nation: May 26 = 1 p.m.- 4 p.m. — Dakota Magic Casino, 16849 102nd St SE, Hankinson.
Documents needed to receive a Non-Driver Photo ID Card:
1. Must provide a Certified Birth Certificate, Court issued name change if applies (Certified Marriage Certificate, Divorce Decree, Adoption Order)
2. Social Security Card
3. Proof of ND Resident Physical Address – documents listed below
• Most current government issued property tax statement
• Current mortgage, lease, rental document
• Current homeowners/renters insurance policy
• Current utility bill (electricity, gas, water, sewer, cable, recycle)
• School/College Transcript issued within 6 months
• Current financial statement (issued by financial institution, government entity, government regulated entity)
• Current pay stub or statement from employer
• Current vehicle insurance policy/statement
• Current resident certificate or Tribal ID issued by a North Dakota Tribe with North Dakota resident address
• Current formal resident statement issued by property owner/renter
• Current relief Agency or Shelter Certification
The NDDOT is committed to safety and limiting spread of the coronavirus, therefore we recommend that residents wear personal protective equipment. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided at the event.
For questions about Photo ID events, please call the state Indian Affairs Commission office at 701-328-2428. For more information about North Dakota voting requirements go to state website: vote.ND.gov.
Many driver license services such as change of address, replacements and more are available online at www.dot.nd.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.