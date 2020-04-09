NDSCS announces adjustments to Summer Session
WAHPETON, N.D. — North Dakota State College of Science announced today that it will continue to utilize distance and online learning methods for summer classes offered during the first four-week session from June 2-26 and for the full summer session, which will take place from June 2 through July 24. The College plans to offer a limited number of face-to-face classes during its second four-week summer session from June 29 through July 24.
NDSCS has also created a Technical Skills Session, which is scheduled to take place from August 3-21. This three-week on-site instructional period will provide an opportunity for selected academic departments to schedule intensive hands-on sessions so students may receive technical instruction that was missed during the Spring 2020 semester due to COVID-19. Students will work with their course instructors to determine if this option is available to them.
“I applaud the faculty for the creative solutions they have identified to continue to provide state-of-the-art instruction during this unprecedented time,” said NDSCS President John Richman. “The creation of a Technical Skills Session is a great example of the innovation our entire NDSCS team has demonstrated to ensure students receive necessary hands-on learning.”
Minnesota Historical Society sites and museums to remain closed until May 4
For the continued safety of our staff and visitors and in compliance with Governor Walz’s April 8 executive order involving public accommodations, the Minnesota Historical Society will extend temporary closure of its historic sites and museums. All MNHS locations will remain closed to the public until May 4. The extended stay home order remains in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 3.
In addition, all public events, field trips and rentals are suspended until May 4.
MNHS staff members who can work from home are doing so, and critical staff is ensuring the security of historic sites and resources. There is no change in staffing through April.
MNHS leadership is closely monitoring developments related to COVID-19 and is in regular contact with federal and state health officials.
For more information, visit our website at mnhs.org/covid-19.
Do you sew? LSS needs your talents
If you have sewing skills, your talents are needed. Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota (LSS) is inviting Minnesotans to sew protective face masks to protect against sneezes and coughs to help safeguard people supported by the organization, employees, volunteers and the greater community.
Please visit www.lssmn.org/sewmasks for information about patterns to use, where to mail or drop-off masks, and updates.
Currently, all masks can be mailed to the LSS State Center, Attention: Operation Masks, at 2485 Como Avenue in St. Paul, MN 55108. Drop-off locations have also been established in Bemidji, Brainerd, Duluth, Fergus Falls, Mankato, Moorhead, Rochester, St. Cloud, St. Paul and Willmar.
