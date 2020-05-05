Cattle producers, consumers and decision makers will have an opportunity to learn more about the current issues in the cattle and beef industries through a webinar series that North Dakota State University Extension is co-hosting.

The first two-hour webinar in the “Intersection of the Cattle and Beef Industries” series will be held May 7 at 7 p.m. CDT.

Topics that will be covered are an overview of the current situation and discussion of MCOOL (mandatory country-of-origin labeling) and imports, packer margins, euthanasia of livestock in other industries, opportunities and challenges of local production, and the Beef Checkoff program. The other webinars will provide a deep dive into each of the industry issues.

Presenters include:

• Davey Griffin, Texas A&M Agrilife Extension

• Ron Gill, Texas A&M Agrilife Extension

• David Newman, Arkansas State University and Newman Farms Heritage Berkshire Pork

• David Anderson, Texas A&M Agrilife Extension

• Kelley Sullivan Georgiades, co-owner, Santa Rosa Ranch, Crockett, Texas

• Chuck Coffey, Double CC Cattle Co., Davis, Okla.

Visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/livestockextension/intersectionwebinars to register for the webinar.

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension and West Virginia University also are hosting the series.

