Cattle producers, consumers and decision makers will have an opportunity to learn more about the current issues in the cattle and beef industries through a webinar series that North Dakota State University Extension is co-hosting.
The first two-hour webinar in the “Intersection of the Cattle and Beef Industries” series will be held May 7 at 7 p.m. CDT.
Topics that will be covered are an overview of the current situation and discussion of MCOOL (mandatory country-of-origin labeling) and imports, packer margins, euthanasia of livestock in other industries, opportunities and challenges of local production, and the Beef Checkoff program. The other webinars will provide a deep dive into each of the industry issues.
Presenters include:
• Davey Griffin, Texas A&M Agrilife Extension
• Ron Gill, Texas A&M Agrilife Extension
• David Newman, Arkansas State University and Newman Farms Heritage Berkshire Pork
• David Anderson, Texas A&M Agrilife Extension
• Kelley Sullivan Georgiades, co-owner, Santa Rosa Ranch, Crockett, Texas
• Chuck Coffey, Double CC Cattle Co., Davis, Okla.
Visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/livestockextension/intersectionwebinars to register for the webinar.
Texas A&M Agrilife Extension and West Virginia University also are hosting the series.
