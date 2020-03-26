North Dakota State University Extension is postponing, canceling or offering in an alternative format all face-to-face contacts through May 15.
"Earlier we had announced that this postponement of activities would be through April 5," says Greg Lardy, vice president of Agricultural Affairs and Extension director. "However, with the continuing COVID-19 situation, we've decided to follow NDSU's academic schedule with virtual learning, and teach and work remotely through May 15."
This includes 4-H meetings and activities, office visits, educational meetings, programs taught by volunteers, pesticide certification and other in-person activities.
"I'm very proud of the faculty and staff who have so quickly changed their delivery modes," Lardy says. "For example, more than 200 people were on a webinar where our ag economists talked about the impacts COVID-19 might have on agriculture. Many of our county family and community wellness agents are teaching through Facebook Live and other technologies to teach nutrition and food safety to children who are home rather than in school. And some 4-H clubs are having their meetings virtually."
Lardy says most Extension personnel are working at home but still can be reached by email.
