Agricultural producers, agribusinesses, and those in the energy industry wanting to understand more about how COVID-19 will affect North Dakota’s economy will have an opportunity to connect to a webinar that North Dakota State University Extension is hosting on Monday, March 23.
The webinar will begin at 12:30 p.m. Central time.
“While we are uncertain of the long-term impacts of COVID-19 on the grain and livestock markets, and energy prices, we can help producers get a clearer picture of the current conditions,” says Frayne Olson, NDSU Extension crops economist.
The webinar topics include taking advantage of low interest rates and Small Business Administration loans, North Dakota and regional economy implications, understanding current conditions and implementing an action plan, selling grain or livestock for cash flow, spring planting decisions and the relationship between agriculture and energy.
The webinar presenters are:
Olson
Bryon Parman – NDSU Extension agricultural finance specialist
Tim Petry – NDSU Extension livestock economist
David Ripplinger – NDSU Extension bioproducts/bioenergy economist
At the conclusion of the webinar, participants will have an opportunity to ask questions.
To join the webinar, visit https://ndsu.zoom.us/j/8197927692. You should log in a few minutes before the start of the webinar at 12:30 p.m. If you can’t join from your computer, call 312-626-6799 and enter meeting ID 819 792 7692.
The webinar will be recorded and available for later viewing at https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/alerts/coronavirus.
